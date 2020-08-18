Menu
United Kingdom Consul-General for Queensland and Northern Territory, Joanne Freeman, who is also the director of trade for Australia and New Zealand for the department of international trade.
Business

How Coast can become international trade powerhouse

Christian Berechree
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM

AN EXPANDED airport, specialist manufacturing and technological innovation could make the Fraser Coast an international trade powerhouse.

Joanne Freeman, director of trade for Australia and New Zealand for the department of international trade, was in Hervey Bay this week exploring trade partnership opportunities.

Ms Freeman is also the British Consul General for Queensland and the Northern Territory.

She said major infrastructure projects like the Hervey Bay Airport precinct made the Fraser Coast appealing to overseas investors.

“Part of this visit is to gather that information so that I can go back to our networks in the UK and say ‘look at Queensland but don’t just look at Brisbane,” Ms Freeman said.

“When people think of Australia, they think Sydney or Melbourne.

“If they think Queensland, they think Brisbane.

“Once the airport is expanded, it’ll be a fantastic opportunity for international travel.

“It’s my job to let UK investors know this is also a good place to do business.”

Fraser Coast deputy mayor, Darren Everard.
Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard said having such an influential official visit the region was a “great opportunity for the Fraser Coast”.

“It’s great to have someone from the UK come out, have a look and see exactly what we’ve got going on,” he said.

“We want to encourage investment into our region.

“Whatever we can bring that can be exported is a major benefit for anybody. Our council is about enabling jobs to be created.”

Cr Everard said the Fraser Coast boasted a number of innovative businesses, especially in the specialist manufacturing space.

He said, with a state election looming, the council would work with all levels of government and the private sector to encourage investment in the region.

He said the council would take a “substantial wish list” of projects to state election candidates but would not confirm what was on the list.

“We’ve got a number of projects we want to activate but we need to talk to the candidates first,” he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

