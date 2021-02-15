How Coast community helped decide its own destiny

One of the Fraser Coast’s smallest communities has set a benchmark for future planning.

This is because when it came time for the council to look at the infrastructure needed in Poona, the town’s Progress Association had already done much of the groundwork.

In November 2020, the council endorsed the Poona Community Infrastructure Plan, the result of years of consulting with the association and the local community.

For association President Jon Colclough, seeing the council endorse the plan was rewarding after so much hard work.

“What happened before is that the community didn’t know what it wanted, therefore council didn’t know what it wanted. We ended up funding ad hoc projects which didn’t make sense,” he explained

“By doing this we have a consensus in the community and we’ve given council a road map.

“It ensures that we live in harmony with the very unique environment that we’re in, so that we will hopefully be a town, in the future, that has all the amenities of a modern community.”

Some of the priority projects listed in the plan include walking trails, a community green rubbish collection area and a new boat ramp.

Poona could be about to enjoy some major upgrades.

“They were the projects that received the most attention from our various workshops and consultation with the community, those findings were supported by council and by consultants.”

“Everyone has different aspirations and its really good for us to come together with consensus to understand what we all want … it gives us a really strong base for when funding and grants come up, we can say, we would like to do this work.”

Mr Colclough hoped other communities around the Fraser Coast would follow the Poona community’s example when looking to improve their own patches of paradise.