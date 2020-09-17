Menu
Council News

How Coast council plans to win regional investment contest

Carlie Walker
17th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A NEW campaign to attract jobs and investment to the region is being launched by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The development of a website and promotional material focused on economic and environmental sustainability will help the region compete for new opportunities.

The Invest Fraser Coast campaign and new website - www.investfrasercoast.com - was unveiled at the Urban Development Institute of Australia's 2020 Queensland Developers' conference in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Councillor Darren Everard said that in the post-COVID environment, the contest for investment opportunities was becoming increasingly competitive.

"It is essential the Fraser Coast is promoted on a national and international platform to attract companies that will generate new employment opportunities for current and future residents," he said.

"Our region requires a targeted and strategic investment attraction campaign to promote the region as a legitimate business destination, with the labour force, land, and long-term growth potential required to realise commercial opportunities.

"Sustainability is a key focus of the campaign - both economic and environmental sustainability.

"With its pristine natural environment, abundant land located between Brisbane and Gladstone, and a reputation for high quality manufacturing, the Fraser Coast is ideally placed to develop and produce the technologies and equipment that will power the future.

"A pipeline of significant investments are already helping to establish the region as a leader in sustainability."

Cr Everard said a video had been developed for the new campaign which featured some of the region's most well-known businesses and business leaders.

Council's Economic Development team has developed the new Invest Fraser Coast site, which will become a hub for businesses and investors looking for information and opportunities in the region.

