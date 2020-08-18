How Coast horses help artist’s imagination run wild

The stunning artwork featuring the brumbies of Tuan Forest.

The stunning artwork featuring the brumbies of Tuan Forest.

EVERY time she visits the Fraser Coast, Pam Hopkins is inspired.

Ms Hopkins lives at Imbil, near Gympie, but she spends half her time at her holiday home at Poona.

She is currently staying in the region and her encounters with the brumbies that populate Tuan Forest inspired one of her latest artworks.

Ms Hopkins has been painting and drawing since she was small.

She loves to draw animals and people - even if the theme is landscape or seascape.

The brumbies caught her attention when she was travelling between her two homes.

Pam Hopkins gives a painting demonstration on the Studio Trails 2017.

"We spend half our time at Poona and we see them often when driving," she said.

"They are gorgeous.

"It's surprising how healthy they look, with wild horses you expect them to look a bit scruffy."

The horses gave Ms Hopkins a bit of a scare recently.

"We had two run out in front of the car, which was a little scary," she said.

"You've just got to be careful."

Her drawing of the wild horses was completed in the last couple of weeks and is now available on her website as a print.

Ms Hopkins has an art studio at home, but enjoys creating art while staying in the region.

"Whenever inspiration strikes," she said.

To look at her prints and original artworks, click here.