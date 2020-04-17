Menu
ONLINE LIBRARIES: Fraser Coast Libraries children and youth services library assistant Samantha Horne is working from home recording storytelling and activities sessions to post to the libraries' YouTube and Facebook pages.
News

How Coast libraries are making the most of COVID-19 closures

Blake Antrobus
17th Apr 2020 5:05 PM
LIBRARY staff across the Fraser Coast haven’t let the coronavirus stop them from keeping the public entertained.

Council libraries have shifted to digital platforms for their storytelling sessions and talks, craft activities and Lego challenges after branches across the region were closed.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said library staff wanted to provide ongoing engagement and learning while people were stuck at home.

“We still want to maintain and build on the community connections we’ve already formed,” Cr Seymour said.

Three hundred new ebook and audiobooks were added to the catalogue last month to keep up with growing borrower demand.

Almost 30,000 items were borrowed in a busy four days before the temporary closure of the region’s five libraries on March 21.

“Nearly half of our videos were borrowed, along with about 43 per cent of our jigsaw puzzles and about 40 per cent of our large print, children’s beginner readers and picture books,” Cr Seymour said.

Library members can join online to borrow ebooks and access children’s movies, storytelling sessions and courses

