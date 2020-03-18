Menu
Pubs, clubs and cafes across the Fraser Coast have taken stronger approaches to hygiene as the coronavirus grips the nation.
News

How Coast pubs and cafes are faring in COVID-19 crisis

Blake Antrobus
18th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
HOSPITALITY workers have taken to wearing gloves and doubling down on cleaning to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pubs, clubs and cafes across Hervey Bay and Maryborough will remain open during the health crisis but owners have been forced to cancel events for public safety.

Larry Burch, owner of Aquavue Cafe in Hervey Bay, said customer numbers had halved in the wake of the virus.

He said staff were placing tables further apart and frequently sanitising to make sure the cafe was clean.

With Fraser Coast businesses bracing for the full impact of the disease, numerous other cafes have taken measures to keep their hygiene practices up to scratch.

Maryborough’s Toast Espresso Bar said they were now handling cash with gloves as a precautionary measure.

Alowishus Delicious Maryborough supervisor Emily Scullett said the cafe was still practicing its “high standard” hygiene protocols and staff were wary of any new announcements.

Maryborough RSL has urged patrons to make their own assessments on their health before visiting.

The club’s weekend entertainment, Monday bingo and Thursday trivia events have been cancelled.

The Carriers Arms Hotel and Old Sydney Hotel will remain open.

In Hervey Bay, the Beach House Hotel will remain open.

Staff are now handling cutlery with gloves and are frequently cleaning tables, kiosks, door handles and ATMs.

Hervey Bay RSL announced it would cancel its usual Wednesday bingo event as a precaution.

The Bayswater and Kondari Hotels will remain open.

cafes coronavirus fraser coast hervey bay hospitality sector maryborough pubs queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

