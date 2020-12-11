How Coast teacher rose to COVID challenge to claim award

Merilyn Westrop, a primary school teacher at Fraser Coast Anglican College, was one of 450 nominees, who were then shortlisted to 43, and now is one of 12 teachers around Australia who has won the NEiTA Award for Innovation in Online Teaching for 2020.

Merilyn Westrop, a primary school teacher at Fraser Coast Anglican College, was one of 450 nominees, who were then shortlisted to 43, and now is one of 12 teachers around Australia who has won the NEiTA Award for Innovation in Online Teaching for 2020.

A FRASER Coast teacher has claimed a national award.

Merilyn Westrop, a primary school teacher at Fraser Coast Anglican College, was

one of 450 nominees, who were then short-listed to 43, and now is one of 12 teachers

around Australia who has won the NEiTA Award for Innovation in Online Teaching for

2020.

In addition to that award, Merilyn was also awarded the Futurity Parents’ Award.

She said it was hard to accept an award for doing a job she was so passionate about.

“To be honest, I absolutely loved the chance to be creative, and thrived in developing

innovative ways to engage my students and make them want to come online and see

what crazy things my teaching partner and I would be doing that day,” she said.

“However, I couldn’t wait for my students to be back in the classroom with me once

again.”

FCAC principal Joe Wright said the college was incredibly proud of Merilyn.

“Those who know and work with Merilyn recognise she is an exceptional professional – talented, committed, caring, innovative, passionate and dedicated to her students, our college and the community.”

Mr Wright said teachers at the college had risen to the challenge of online teaching during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The teaching profession across Australia, including our FCAC educators, as a group

rose to the challenge magnificently,” Mr Wright said.

“For Merilyn to be recognised for her leadership and extra efforts during this time, it is very well deserved.”

When assessing the finalists, the panel of judges were looking for examples of outstanding leadership, expert knowledge, exemplary and innovative teaching practice and professional engagement with colleagues, parents, carers, and the community, especially by providing exemplary support for student wellbeing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Merilyn has always been an amazing educator, however, during the online learning period she went above and beyond, motivating her students by interacting frequently with them in creative and varied ways, which enhanced her student’s learnings and their interactions with each other, all during a difficult and unusual time and having to stay at home,” Mr Wright said.