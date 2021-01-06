How Coast Toy Library scored in recent education survey

Fraser Coast Regional Council's Toy Library has received top marks in a recent Education Department survey, with 100 per cent of respondents either satisfied or very satisfied with the Toy Library and special needs resources.

Councillor David Lewis said the Department of Education's Specialist Disability Support in Schools survey results returned a 66.7 per cent "very satisfied" and 33.3 per cent "satisfied" rating on its Toy Library service.

"This is a fantastic result particularly because at the start of 2020, toys and special needs resources had to be relocated to the Maryborough Library after the original building was closed and had to be demolished along with the former the council administration building

"As well, our services were restricted for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Regional librarian Tara Webb said the outstanding survey result was a credit to the Toy Library team.

"Our staff has striven throughout the year to maintain engagement and connection with schools and maintain resource provision throughout these events," Ms Webb said.

"Students have increased access, participation, achievement and attendance in 100 per cent of responses due to the services the council provides."

Speech and occupational therapists, hearing and vision specialists, schools, teachers, carers, home schooled and individuals with special needs use the council's Toy Library.

Senior Toy Library assistant Tina Allen said the team worked hard to maintain services throughout the relocation in Maryborough and COVID-19 pandemic.

"We emailed and phoned schools to cater for their needs and requirements working around the shutdown and maintained connections once the Library was up and running again," she said.

"The delivery service is a vital connection between the Toy Library and the schools.

"We maintained this connection by picking up requested large off-site resources from the storage bays ready for courier pick-up to and from the schools.

"Our courier service regularly delivers requested resources to the schools in the region as required."

SDSS provides three-year funding for school support services and resource centre services and one-year funding for specialised equipment.

Council's Toy Library collection includes an extensive range of toys, educational resources and learning materials that have been selected to support skill development and imagination at any age.

The collection can be viewed via the online catalogue and in person at the Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, and Howard libraries.

For more information visit https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/toys-special-needs-equipment/toy-libraries-1