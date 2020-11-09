How Coast will mark an Armistice Day like no other

ARMISTICE Day 2020 will be observed at the spruced-up Cenotaph in Maryborough on Wednesday in a ceremony like no other since the acclaimed World War I memorial was dedicated 98 years ago.

With the Bazaar-Sussex Street corner closed to traffic, people attending the service at 10.30am will be asked to sign in, wear wrist bands and observe social distancing rules.

Maryborough RSL Sub Branch president Paul Coleman said the service was scheduled to end with the Last Post at 11am.

A short ceremony would follow to mark the $30,000 refurbishment of the Cenotaph and the Soldiers’ Memorial gates leading into Queen’s Park, and restoration work at the Tiaro and Brooweena war memorials and the Brooweena memorial bridge.

Brooweena Bridge War Memorial

A $22,575 State Government grant from the Queensland Veterans’ Memorial Grants Program was secured by the Fraser Coast Regional Council for the facelift of the famed Cenotaph and the memorial gates.

The granite Cenotaph obelisk is topped by a sculpture of Winged Victory, with statues of a soldier, an airman, a sailor and a nurse around the base.

All of the figures were carved in Italy from white Carrara marble and the recognition of nurses is unique in WWI memorials.

The heavy wrought iron gates behind the cenotaph bearing the lettering “Soldiers’ Memorial 1914-1918” were built by Croyden’s Foundry and fixed on massive Helidon freestone pillars carved with the rising sun emblem.

They were installed as part of the cenotaph memorial precinct when it was opened in 1922.

Over the decades the gates sagged under their own weight and jammed at the top.

They were taken out by crane and restored at Olds Engineering a decade ago.

In Hervey Bay, while the RSL sub branch is asking people to still pause and remember, there will be no official service due to COVID-19 restrictions.