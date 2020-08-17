How Coast’s commercial fishers can catch cash boost

COMMERCIAL fishers on the Fraser Coast have the chance to hook some welcome coronavirus relief.

Fishers can now apply for new fisheries grants to help commercial, charter and aquaculture fisheries businesses affected by the coronavirus.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the second round of the Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program recognised the severe impact of coronavirus restrictions on Queensland’s fishing industry.

“Commercial fishers and aquaculture businesses have lost significant markets both here in Australia and overseas, while charter operators were forced to close due to social distancing rules,” Mr Furner said.

He said the priority for the new grants would be fisheries businesses directly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic who could build resilience by diversifying into new markets, and contributing to regional economic growth and jobs.

“Grants of up to $7500 are available for things like equipment purchases, staff training, marketing and promotion, with the successful applicants to contribute at least 25 per cent of the project’s total cost,” Mr Furner said.

This round of fisheries grants is part of the State Government’s $27.25 million coronavirus industry recovery package.

Mr Furner urged the commercial, aquaculture and charter fishing sector to “hook into” the program.

Round two applications opened on July 30.

Fisheries businesses who would like information can call the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on 13 25 23 or visit www.daf.qld.gov.au.

Applications close on August 28.