Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with the Mary Poppins statue outside the Maryborough Story Bank. Photo: File
Council News

How committee will help council hold onto region’s heritage

Stuart Fast
31st Aug 2020 12:10 PM
Premium Content

AN ARCHITECT, managers of two museums and historians have been appointed to the Fraser Coast Heritage Advisory Committee.

Mayor George Seymour said the committee provided advice and recommendations to the council on heritage matters.

"The committee also helps the council administer the new Fraser Coast Heritage Incentive Scheme under which we offer grants of up to $10,000 for owners of heritage properties to conserve and enhance their properties and streetscapes," Cr Seymour said.

The new members are Marian Graham, Ken Brooks, Dr Rae Norris, Ken Ashford, John Andersen, Lisa Stewart and Brian Kelleher.

The 10-member committee includes Cr Seymour and Cr David Lewis.

"We welcome the new committee and look forward to working with them to preserve and enhance our heritage and historic sites," Cr Seymour said.

More information about the Fraser Coast Heritage Incentive Scheme is available on the council's website.

Applications are open now, through to September 25.

fccommunity fccouncil
