Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Angler Edward Harcla casts off from the new boat ramp in South St. He says the new development is much better than the previous car park and ramp.
Maryborough Angler Edward Harcla casts off from the new boat ramp in South St. He says the new development is much better than the previous car park and ramp.
News

How community groups could get funding boost for projects

Carlie Walker
14th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The funding that allowed sailing national titles to go ahead in Hervey Bay and a boat ramp to be upgraded in Maryborough is again open for new applications.

The region's federal members Keith Pitt and Llew O'Brien are encouraging community groups and organisations to apply for a share of $200 million in funding under the Building Better Regions Fund.

"2020 was a challenging year for Wide Bay communities, with bushfires, drought and the pandemic but the BBRF will help to kickstart 2021 by supporting community-driven projects to revitalise our region at a time it is most needed," Mr O'Brien said.

"I encourage local organisations to consider applying for either the community investments stream or the infrastructure projects stream to enhance our community facilities, create much-needed jobs and promote social inclusion through this time."

Recently $390,328 was provided by the fund to upgrade the South Street boat ramp at Maryborough.

Mr Pitt said the initiative included $100 million in dedicated funding for tourism-related infrastructure boosting our regional tourism recovery, while maintaining $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment.

"Hinkler plays an integral role in our nation's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and I encourage communities in our region to apply for both the community investments stream and the infrastructure projects stream to enhance our community facilities, create much-needed jobs and encourage community cohesion through this time," he said.

"Our region has already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF with investments in projects such as the joint Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight aeromedical hub in Bundaberg and supporting events like the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran National Titles and World Titles held in 2018 and the 2018 Primary Schools Cup in Bundaberg."

Applications are now open and can be submitted through the online portal at www.business.gov.au/bbrf.

Applications close on March 5, with successful applicants expected to be announced in mid-2021.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor reappointed to chair group for another four years

        Premium Content Councillor reappointed to chair group for another four years

        News This is the third consecutive appointment as chair for Cr Trevor.

        • 14th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        • 14th Jan 2021 5:02 AM
        Maintenance to be carried out in popular island tourist spots

        Premium Content Maintenance to be carried out in popular island tourist...

        News Access to facilities may be restricted at certain times.