How community has thrown arms around crash family

by Grace Mason
11th Oct 2019 1:02 PM
MORE than $15,000 has already been tipped in after less than a day to support a Brinsmead family involved in a serious car crash.

Rachael Sellars, 48, and her two sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11, remain in the Townsville Hospital with significant injuries after their car collided head-on with a semi-trailer on the Mulgrave River bridge at Gordonvale on Monday afternoon.

David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook
David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook

Husband and father David remains by their side, issuing a statement yesterday to pay tribute to the community support and efforts of medical staff looking after his family.

A GoFundMe page was set up late yesterday as word of the family's plight became public and has already gained huge traction with support coming in from across the country.

The organiser of the fundraising said the money would be used to help with the "challenges ahead" for the family.

Rachael Sellars, 48, with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Supplied
Rachael Sellars, 48, with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Supplied

"Given the seriousness and extent of injuries across the three family members the road to recovery will be long, hard and inevitably expensive," they said.

"To ease some of the burdens and challenges ahead it would be much appreciated if collectively we can chip in for the forthcoming avalanche of bills."

Multiple people reached out via the Cairns Post's Facebook page yesterday with offers to help including mowing the family's lawn or looking after their pets.

Mr Sellars yesterday described the community response as "amazing".

Late yesterday the trio remained in a critical but stable condition.

