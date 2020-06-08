How council will protect sports precinct from drought

WATER PLANS: Deputy Mayor Darren Everard at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, which will soon receive a water main for recycled water irrigation.

A KEY piece of Fraser Coast sporting infrastructure will soon havea new way of fighting drought.

A water main will be installed at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, allowing its 42 hectares of fields to be irrigated with recycled water.

The project will be funded by a $175,000 grant, provided under the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard welcomed the funding.

“The investment in the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct is an investment in our future,” he said.

“The installation of the pipeline will allow us to ensure that the fields and surrounds can be kept in tip top condition all year round.

“This will allow us to enhance our extensive recycled water usage.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the project would help “ensure our productive and vibrant region remains strong, resilient and prosperous”.

“This type of project will help droughtproof council facilities now and into the future,” Mr Pitt said.

The council grant was part of a $207 million investment under round four of the fund.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said this funding injection came at a critical time for communities.

“Regional Australians have endured the devastating effects of a prolonged drought which has affected communities across the country for many years,” Mr McCormack said.

“In addition, regional Australia has withstood one of the most devastating bushfire seasons, floods and now a global pandemic – to say they’ve been hit hard in recent times, is an understatement.

“Their resilience will lead Australia’s recovery through grassroots projects – creating jobs, boosting local economies and growing confidence in regional communities as a great place to live, work and invest.”