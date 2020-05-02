How COVID-19 has impacted crime rates

Fraser Coast police believe regulations put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have had a positive impact on general crime as well. PHOTO: File.

WHILE many people are beginning to focus on the extra freedoms relaxed COVID-19 regulations will bring to their daily lives, police believe the lockdown has had a positive impact on crime.

Speaking outside the Maryborough Police Station yesterday Inspector Tony Clowes said there had been an apparent decrease in reported break-ins at homes on the Fraser Coast.

“The period has been pretty good crime wise,” Insp Clowes said.

Having more people spending time at home had also resulted in fewer opportunities for offenders to strike, especially when it came to incidents at residential addresses.

Visible police operations had also increased with officers focusing on enforcing coronavirus-related regulations.

Insp Clowes believed this had helped keep people on the straight and narrow.

Meanwhile, Insp Clowes said it would be all hands on deck for the long weekend.

All officers, from every division, rostered to be on duty will be focusing on COVID-19 regulations unless assigned to another beat.

Insp Clowes urged residents to play their part in ensuring a safe long weekend on the Fraser Coast.

“We are asking people to enjoy themselves but to do so responsibly,” he said.