Maryborough Correctional Centre is still allowing visitors. Photo: File.
News

How COVID-19 outbreak is impacting region’s prison

Carlie Walker
10th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Visitors are still able to go to Maryborough Correctional Centre despite visitation being cancelled at other Queensland prisons due to the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensland prisons from Woodford Correctional Centre south have cancelled all visits effective immediately.

Due to concerns about possible community spread of a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, all southeast Queensland centres have been placed into immediate Stage 3 restrictions.

This means that only essential Queensland Correctional Service officers and Queensland Health staff are authorised to enter those correctional centres.

Other essential workers will be allowed to enter QCS centres only with the approval of the commissioner.

These restrictions will be in effect at least until midnight on January 11, and depending upon community developments may be extended beyond that time.

The only Queensland correctional centres exempt from these restrictions will be Maryborough, Capricornia, Townsville and Lotus Glen correctional centres.

Families can contact prisoners through virtual personal visits, prisoner email and mail.

As centres are not locked down internally, prisoners will still be able to access phones unless there are localised restrictions for other reasons.

covid-19 fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

