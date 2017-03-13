How Daft Punk influenced a region's business community

WHAT could French electronic powerhouse Daft Punk and the Fraser Coast's business community possibly have in common?

Daft Punk formed in 1993 and are responsible for numerous dance hits from the last two-and-a-half decades including (self-titled single) Daft Punk, One More Time, and Get Lucky.

Daft Punk picked up five awards at the 2014 Grammys. Supplied by Sony Music Australia.

The FCCCA is an alliance formed between Hervey Bay, Maryborough, and Tiaro and District's Chambers of Commerce, and aims to better represent the Fraser Coast's business community's wishes.

A message from Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook in the most recent newsletter said fellow Chamber presidents Darryl Stewart (Tiaro and District) and Lance Stone (Maryborough) and she, "with the help and support of our individual management committees and members, look forward to FCCCA Working It, Making It and Doing It to make business in the region better, faster, stronger."

The rallying cry is certainly a positive message, as the region's business community sought to support Fraser Coast Regional Council's efforts at unification.

For Daft Punk fans, the similarity is eerie to lyrics from 2001 hit "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger".

The words, of which are limited (as is the case in electronic music), go "work it harder, make it better, do it faster, makes us stronger".