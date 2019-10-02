Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

How daughter captured own abuse on film

by Nicholas McElroy
2nd Oct 2019 6:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A QUEENSLAND girl's foresight to set up a time-lapse video while she slept brought to light years of her father's offending against her and her sister, a court has been told.

The recording filmed her father, who cannot be identified, taking child exploitation images of her as she slept.

It led to other acts being uncovered which were described in Brisbane District Court as depraved, sick and utterly reprehensible.

When the girl told her mother, she searched the man's phone where more recordings were discovered and the police were contacted.

The man refused to give a police interview when arrested in 2018.

Today he pleaded guilty to counts of indecent treatment, making child exploitation material and making recordings in breach of privacy.

He cried when his solicitor read victim impactstatements to him.

The man, who has spent the past 10 months behind bars, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment which will be suspended after he spends a year in custody.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732); Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

child exploitation material editors picks jail rape time-lapse

Top Stories

    Board leader speaks out on hospital boss' shock sacking

    premium_icon Board leader speaks out on hospital boss' shock sacking

    News The region's health service has spoken out about the controversial sacking of its former chief executive officer

    'Geek fest' nominated for top tourism gong

    premium_icon 'Geek fest' nominated for top tourism gong

    News Maryborough event in running for major award

    Joeys junior referees blow the whistle on fun

    premium_icon Joeys junior referees blow the whistle on fun

    News Referees enjoying the experience of the Joeys Mini World Cup

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards