Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How did four people walk away from this?

by Grace Mason
7th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR men have miraculously survived a terrifying rollover virtually unscathed which left their vehicle upside down and crushed beside a Far North highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Kennedy Highway at Speewah just after 10am this morning following reports of the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the four male occupants, all adults, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Three have been taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition, while the fourth did not need to be hospitalised.

The highway is currently shut while the crashed vehicle is removed from the scene.

Delays are expected in the area.

More Stories

cairns crash editors picks

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council's record $119M capital works budget spend

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council's record $119M capital works budget spend

    Council News A record $119 million will be spent on capital works and the average rate will be decreased in the next Fraser Coast Regional Council budget

    Missing piece to Bruce Hwy upgrades

    premium_icon Missing piece to Bruce Hwy upgrades

    News Queensland urged to stop playing politics over deadly highway

    MEMORIAL: Community to come together to mourn mum and kids

    premium_icon MEMORIAL: Community to come together to mourn mum and kids

    News It will be hosted by Hervey Bay's C3 Limitless Church.