How did your councillors spend their discretionary funds?

Councillors are given $50,000 for community grants and projects each financial year.

FROM new defibrillators, to upgrades for community kitchens and sporting fields, to plans for a new writer's festival in the region, we've broken down how Fraser Coast councillor spent their discretionary funds.

Each financial year, divisional councillors are receive $150,000 in discretionary funds - $100,000 for capital works and $50,000 for community grants and projects.

Here is how councillors have spent their discretionary funds on community grants for the 2016/17 financial year (to date):

Mayor Chris Loft

Legends of League event at Maryborough All Sports Bingo Centre: $6,000

Part cost of installation of security cameras along William and Steley Sts, Howard: $5,000

Contribution to future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $5,000

Total = $16,000.00

Cr James Hansen

QCWA Howard kitchen upgrade (new benches, cupboards and large working bench area plus floor covering): $20,000

Hot Water System for Burrum District Community Men's Shed: $1,600

Fencing Howard's dog off-leash area: $5,730

Defibrillator for Burgowan Bowls Club: $2,890

Meeting Chairs for Howard and District Aged Units Association: $1,068

Part cost of installation of security cameras along William and Steley Sts, Howard: $6,500

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Ceiling fans and switches for Burgowan Bowls Club Inc: $715.00

Security lighting, supplying electricity to shed and new fridge for Aldershot District Community Association Inc - $3,598.35

Fraser Coast Music Muster: $1000

Burrum Coal Discovery Festival: $1000

Total = $45,746.55

Cr Anne Maddern

Second flagpole for Brooweena Memorial Bridge: $1,800

Second flagpole for Tinana War Memorial: $1,800

Sustainable Schools Symposium 2016: $250

Cost reimbursement for use of Mt. Bauple Museum for meetings: $250

Part funding for vinyl floor covering of Howard Men's Shed: $800

Event Sign, Maaroom: $902

Part cost of bus shelter Arborfive near Aborseven, Glenwood: $6,821

Donation for Poona annual Christmas Lights competition: $250

Rubbish removal at Munna Creek Hall Music Festival: $500

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00

Fingerboard signage for the River Heads Community Hall: $690

Donation to Bauple Progress Association Easter Egg Hunt: $250

Contribution to future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $10,000

2017 Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod: $500

Yearly sport event at Teebar (rodeo, campdraft, ute muster): $500

Total = $27,708.12

Cr Paul Truscott

Sunbury State School Fete: $250

St. Helens State School Fete: $250

West State School Fete: $250

Fundraising support for Maryborough Community Kindergarten office equipment: $250

Part payment of two shade structures for Wallaroo Junior Rugby League: $220

Assistance with conduct of monthly concerts for Maryborough Excelsior City Band: $3,000

Maryborough Wide Bay & Burnett Historical Society Inc. - support for arts and culture activities and future exhibitions: $3,000

Display cabinet and plaque at Hervey Bay Airport: $3,645

2016 Free Food Day for Victory Care Services: $2,500

New equipment for Fraser Coast Palliative Care: $2,500

Office equipment for Fraser Coast TESS: $2,467

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00

Donation for promotion of Maryborough State High School FraserPop event: $1,000.00

Preservation and acquisition of heritage listed hall on Wharf St, Maryborough: $500.00

Vouchers for eight loads of premium mulch for use at Lupton Park Community Garden: $261.82

Two RV signs at Alan and June Brown carpark: $1,220

Signs for Maryborough Parkrun track: $1,820

Funding to assist with providing back up water for Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary animals: $250

Donation to Maryborough Military Aviation Museum: $500

Sheltered area at Anzac Park/Ululah: $23,970.98

Total = $50,000.00

Cr Daniel Sanderson

Promotion and marketing of Maryborough Open House Event: $440

Maryborough Street Party Costs: $1,535

Part payment of two shade structures for Wallaroo Junior Rugby League: $402

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Supply and installation of solar powered remote CCTV system at Beaver Rock Boat Ramp: $36,064.60

Audio, lighting equipment and stage for Maryborough Street Party 2016: $550.00

Funding to assist with providing back up water for Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary animals: $250.00

Total = $40,886.80

Cr Rolf Light

Information sign for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $8,181.00

New Bingo System for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $2,386.50

Part payment of costs to purchase vinyl floor covering for Howard Men's Shed: $1,500.00

Toogoom and District RSL Sub-Branch on behalf of Linus Group (Auspicing) - manufacture of quilts for aged care facilities: $971.00

Replacement of nets and fixing cables, cleaning of court surfaces for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $1,372.80

Lounge for reception area and chairs for conference room of Burrum Heads Neighbourhood Centre: $1,200.00

Installation of Zip-boil in Burrum Heads Progress Association Hall kitchen: $776.60

Assistance with costs to topsoil and turf dog off-leash area near Burrum District Community Centre: $1,405.00

Replacement of kitchen utensils for Toogoom & District Community Association: $2,500.00

Security fence along western boundary along Toogoom and District RSL sub-branch: $1,350.00

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Security cameras for public toilets at Burrum Heads Community Hall: $2,479.00

Labour costs for painting of Burrum District Community Men's Shed: $2,000.00

Beach shower at Orchid Drive, Burrum Heads: $4,760.80

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $750.00

Hydrographic surveys for the Tobruk wreck site in the Wide Bay: $550.00

Mens Shed Defibrillator Kit and Urn: $2,480.00

CCTV at Burrum Heads Boat Ramp: $10,314.70

Mens Shed - Paint the roof: $1,000.00

Traffic control for Anzac Day road closures at Burrum Heads: $640.00

Three new signs at St Mary's School: $1,118.70

Total = $49,381.30

Cr David Lewis

Hire of Bins Annual Swap Meet, Hervey Bay State High School: $581.00

Assistance with costs to produce a free public concert The Messiah in the Botanical Gardens in December 2016: $3,577.20

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Readers and Writers Festival on the Fraser Coast: $20,000

Total = $25,803.40

Cr Darren Everard

Foam Pit for Wide Bay Gymnastics Club: $2,000

Part funding of multi-sport court for River Heads Progress Association: $12,500

Posts, gate and chain wire fencing equipment for Fraser Coast Agility Dogs: $1,699.55

Purchase of two futsal goals for Maryborough branch of Australian Futsul Association: $520.00

Repairs to Hervey Bay cricket nets: $4,785.00

Oslove Park BMX Track: $6,000.00

Youth Development Camp for 30 children from Howard Youth Group Members: $1,980.00

Hervey Bay Athletics Club regional sports carnival: $500.00

12 cubic metres of garden mulch for upgrade of garden beds at Hervey Bay Respite and Day Care Centre: $300.00

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00

24th ASRF Nationals 2019 - trade stand at Bendigo Nationals: $220.00

Waste recycling and composting education program for Kawungan State School: $1,650.00

New open bic junior sail boat for Maryborough Sailing Club: $4,210.00

Waste, recycling and composting educational pack for Gundiah State School Years 1-3: $330.00

Total = $37,194.55

Cr Denis Chapman

Contribution to purchase of Paediatric Giraffe Warmer for WBHHS: $5,000.00

Small fridge for horse medication and horseriding equipment for Riding for the Disabled Hervey Bay: $882.00

Additional works to park shelter Julie Anne Street park shelter: $7,598.00

Painting of roof of Burrum District Community Mens Shed: $500

Palm Lake Home Owners Association Inc - contribution towards prostate cancer event on 3 March 2017: $300

Colts Hockey Club - future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $5,000

Total = $19,280.00

Cr Stuart Taylor

Fraser Coast Rugby Union Inc. - sporting equipment, marketing material, advertising for promotion of 2016 summer season and maintenance of facilities: $10,000.00

Electronic scoreboard and sporting equipment for Hervey Bay Basketball Association: $8,000.00

Replacement of Lights for Hervey Bay Bombers: $5,000.00

B Mee Multisport Inc - 10 wind trainers and youth bikes: $10,000.00

Repair of Hervey Bay Hockey fields: $5,000.00

Hervey Bay Touch Association - Steeden touch trainer balls and rep uniform polos: $7,000.00

Sporting equipment and uniforms for Craignish Cricket Club: $5,000.00

Total = $50,000.00

Cr George Seymour

New water tap for Alexander St: $5,000.00

Subsidise fees for the Hervey Bay Support Group of Parkinson's disease exercise classes: $1,000

Urangan Pier Centenary: $12,000

Giant portable Connect Four game for Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre: $513

Restumping of QCWA Urangan Hall: $2,000

New laser printer for Hervey Bay Family Histori Association: $400

2016 Urangan Point State School Centenary Celebrations : $500

Heritage Architecture Publications: $6,000

Landscaping project for Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program: $1,000

Maryborough Open House Event - promotion and marketing: $440

Butchella Aboriginal Corporation - annual Family Fun Day October 2016: $500

Labyrinth Project: $13,000

20 waste and recycle bins and fee for Town Crier and Mary Heritage at Urangan Pier Centenary: $1,503

Hervey Bay Early Years Alliance: $500

Funding for Norma House to assist with counselling and emergency accommodation: $500

Readers and Writers Festival on the Fraser Coast: $2000

Complete fit out of Youth Centre and art installations for Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre: $1,000

Total = $47,855.90