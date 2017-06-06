How did your councillors spend their discretionary funds?

FROM new defibrillators, to upgrades for community kitchens and sporting fields, to plans for a new writer's festival in the region, we've broken down how Fraser Coast councillor spent their discretionary funds.
Each financial year, divisional councillors are receive $150,000 in discretionary funds - $100,000 for capital works and $50,000 for community grants and projects.
Here is how councillors have spent their discretionary funds on community grants for the 2016/17 financial year (to date):
Mayor Chris Loft
Legends of League event at Maryborough All Sports Bingo Centre: $6,000
Part cost of installation of security cameras along William and Steley Sts, Howard: $5,000
Contribution to future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $5,000
Total = $16,000.00
Cr James Hansen
QCWA Howard kitchen upgrade (new benches, cupboards and large working bench area plus floor covering): $20,000
Hot Water System for Burrum District Community Men's Shed: $1,600
Fencing Howard's dog off-leash area: $5,730
Defibrillator for Burgowan Bowls Club: $2,890
Meeting Chairs for Howard and District Aged Units Association: $1,068
Part cost of installation of security cameras along William and Steley Sts, Howard: $6,500
Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20
Ceiling fans and switches for Burgowan Bowls Club Inc: $715.00
Security lighting, supplying electricity to shed and new fridge for Aldershot District Community Association Inc - $3,598.35
Fraser Coast Music Muster: $1000
Burrum Coal Discovery Festival: $1000
Total = $45,746.55
Cr Anne Maddern
Second flagpole for Brooweena Memorial Bridge: $1,800
Second flagpole for Tinana War Memorial: $1,800
Sustainable Schools Symposium 2016: $250
Cost reimbursement for use of Mt. Bauple Museum for meetings: $250
Part funding for vinyl floor covering of Howard Men's Shed: $800
Event Sign, Maaroom: $902
Part cost of bus shelter Arborfive near Aborseven, Glenwood: $6,821
Donation for Poona annual Christmas Lights competition: $250
Rubbish removal at Munna Creek Hall Music Festival: $500
Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20
Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00
Fingerboard signage for the River Heads Community Hall: $690
Donation to Bauple Progress Association Easter Egg Hunt: $250
Contribution to future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $10,000
2017 Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod: $500
Yearly sport event at Teebar (rodeo, campdraft, ute muster): $500
Total = $27,708.12
Cr Paul Truscott
Sunbury State School Fete: $250
St. Helens State School Fete: $250
West State School Fete: $250
Fundraising support for Maryborough Community Kindergarten office equipment: $250
Part payment of two shade structures for Wallaroo Junior Rugby League: $220
Assistance with conduct of monthly concerts for Maryborough Excelsior City Band: $3,000
Maryborough Wide Bay & Burnett Historical Society Inc. - support for arts and culture activities and future exhibitions: $3,000
Display cabinet and plaque at Hervey Bay Airport: $3,645
2016 Free Food Day for Victory Care Services: $2,500
New equipment for Fraser Coast Palliative Care: $2,500
Office equipment for Fraser Coast TESS: $2,467
Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20
Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00
Donation for promotion of Maryborough State High School FraserPop event: $1,000.00
Preservation and acquisition of heritage listed hall on Wharf St, Maryborough: $500.00
Vouchers for eight loads of premium mulch for use at Lupton Park Community Garden: $261.82
Two RV signs at Alan and June Brown carpark: $1,220
Signs for Maryborough Parkrun track: $1,820
Funding to assist with providing back up water for Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary animals: $250
Donation to Maryborough Military Aviation Museum: $500
Sheltered area at Anzac Park/Ululah: $23,970.98
Total = $50,000.00
Cr Daniel Sanderson
Promotion and marketing of Maryborough Open House Event: $440
Maryborough Street Party Costs: $1,535
Part payment of two shade structures for Wallaroo Junior Rugby League: $402
Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20
Supply and installation of solar powered remote CCTV system at Beaver Rock Boat Ramp: $36,064.60
Audio, lighting equipment and stage for Maryborough Street Party 2016: $550.00
Funding to assist with providing back up water for Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary animals: $250.00
Total = $40,886.80
Cr Rolf Light
Information sign for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $8,181.00
New Bingo System for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $2,386.50
Part payment of costs to purchase vinyl floor covering for Howard Men's Shed: $1,500.00
Toogoom and District RSL Sub-Branch on behalf of Linus Group (Auspicing) - manufacture of quilts for aged care facilities: $971.00
Replacement of nets and fixing cables, cleaning of court surfaces for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $1,372.80
Lounge for reception area and chairs for conference room of Burrum Heads Neighbourhood Centre: $1,200.00
Installation of Zip-boil in Burrum Heads Progress Association Hall kitchen: $776.60
Assistance with costs to topsoil and turf dog off-leash area near Burrum District Community Centre: $1,405.00
Replacement of kitchen utensils for Toogoom & District Community Association: $2,500.00
Security fence along western boundary along Toogoom and District RSL sub-branch: $1,350.00
Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20
Security cameras for public toilets at Burrum Heads Community Hall: $2,479.00
Labour costs for painting of Burrum District Community Men's Shed: $2,000.00
Beach shower at Orchid Drive, Burrum Heads: $4,760.80
Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $750.00
Hydrographic surveys for the Tobruk wreck site in the Wide Bay: $550.00
Mens Shed Defibrillator Kit and Urn: $2,480.00
CCTV at Burrum Heads Boat Ramp: $10,314.70
Mens Shed - Paint the roof: $1,000.00
Traffic control for Anzac Day road closures at Burrum Heads: $640.00
Three new signs at St Mary's School: $1,118.70
Total = $49,381.30
Cr David Lewis
Hire of Bins Annual Swap Meet, Hervey Bay State High School: $581.00
Assistance with costs to produce a free public concert The Messiah in the Botanical Gardens in December 2016: $3,577.20
Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20
Readers and Writers Festival on the Fraser Coast: $20,000
Total = $25,803.40
Cr Darren Everard
Foam Pit for Wide Bay Gymnastics Club: $2,000
Part funding of multi-sport court for River Heads Progress Association: $12,500
Posts, gate and chain wire fencing equipment for Fraser Coast Agility Dogs: $1,699.55
Purchase of two futsal goals for Maryborough branch of Australian Futsul Association: $520.00
Repairs to Hervey Bay cricket nets: $4,785.00
Oslove Park BMX Track: $6,000.00
Youth Development Camp for 30 children from Howard Youth Group Members: $1,980.00
Hervey Bay Athletics Club regional sports carnival: $500.00
12 cubic metres of garden mulch for upgrade of garden beds at Hervey Bay Respite and Day Care Centre: $300.00
Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00
24th ASRF Nationals 2019 - trade stand at Bendigo Nationals: $220.00
Waste recycling and composting education program for Kawungan State School: $1,650.00
New open bic junior sail boat for Maryborough Sailing Club: $4,210.00
Waste, recycling and composting educational pack for Gundiah State School Years 1-3: $330.00
Total = $37,194.55
Cr Denis Chapman
Contribution to purchase of Paediatric Giraffe Warmer for WBHHS: $5,000.00
Small fridge for horse medication and horseriding equipment for Riding for the Disabled Hervey Bay: $882.00
Additional works to park shelter Julie Anne Street park shelter: $7,598.00
Painting of roof of Burrum District Community Mens Shed: $500
Palm Lake Home Owners Association Inc - contribution towards prostate cancer event on 3 March 2017: $300
Colts Hockey Club - future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $5,000
Total = $19,280.00
Cr Stuart Taylor
Fraser Coast Rugby Union Inc. - sporting equipment, marketing material, advertising for promotion of 2016 summer season and maintenance of facilities: $10,000.00
Electronic scoreboard and sporting equipment for Hervey Bay Basketball Association: $8,000.00
Replacement of Lights for Hervey Bay Bombers: $5,000.00
B Mee Multisport Inc - 10 wind trainers and youth bikes: $10,000.00
Repair of Hervey Bay Hockey fields: $5,000.00
Hervey Bay Touch Association - Steeden touch trainer balls and rep uniform polos: $7,000.00
Sporting equipment and uniforms for Craignish Cricket Club: $5,000.00
Total = $50,000.00
Cr George Seymour
New water tap for Alexander St: $5,000.00
Subsidise fees for the Hervey Bay Support Group of Parkinson's disease exercise classes: $1,000
Urangan Pier Centenary: $12,000
Giant portable Connect Four game for Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre: $513
Restumping of QCWA Urangan Hall: $2,000
New laser printer for Hervey Bay Family Histori Association: $400
2016 Urangan Point State School Centenary Celebrations : $500
Heritage Architecture Publications: $6,000
Landscaping project for Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program: $1,000
Maryborough Open House Event - promotion and marketing: $440
Butchella Aboriginal Corporation - annual Family Fun Day October 2016: $500
Labyrinth Project: $13,000
20 waste and recycle bins and fee for Town Crier and Mary Heritage at Urangan Pier Centenary: $1,503
Hervey Bay Early Years Alliance: $500
Funding for Norma House to assist with counselling and emergency accommodation: $500
Readers and Writers Festival on the Fraser Coast: $2000
Complete fit out of Youth Centre and art installations for Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre: $1,000
Total = $47,855.90