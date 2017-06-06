24°
News

How did your councillors spend their discretionary funds?

Blake Antrobus
| 6th Jun 2017 7:00 PM
Councillors are given $50,000 for community grants and projects each financial year.
Councillors are given $50,000 for community grants and projects each financial year. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM new defibrillators, to upgrades for community kitchens and sporting fields, to plans for a new writer's festival in the region, we've broken down how Fraser Coast councillor spent their discretionary funds.

Each financial year, divisional councillors are receive $150,000 in discretionary funds - $100,000 for capital works and $50,000 for community grants and projects.

Here is how councillors have spent their discretionary funds on community grants for the 2016/17 financial year (to date):

Mayor Chris Loft

Legends of League event at Maryborough All Sports Bingo Centre: $6,000

Part cost of installation of security cameras along William and Steley Sts, Howard: $5,000

Contribution to future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $5,000

Total = $16,000.00

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft..
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.. Alistair Brightman

Cr James Hansen

QCWA Howard kitchen upgrade (new benches, cupboards and large working bench area plus floor covering): $20,000

Hot Water System for Burrum District Community Men's Shed: $1,600

Fencing Howard's dog off-leash area: $5,730

Defibrillator for Burgowan Bowls Club: $2,890

Meeting Chairs for Howard and District Aged Units Association: $1,068

Part cost of installation of security cameras along William and Steley Sts, Howard: $6,500

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Ceiling fans and switches for Burgowan Bowls Club Inc: $715.00

Security lighting, supplying electricity to shed and new fridge for Aldershot District Community Association Inc - $3,598.35

Fraser Coast Music Muster: $1000

Burrum Coal Discovery Festival: $1000

Total = $45,746.55

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Alistair Brightman

Cr Anne Maddern

Second flagpole for Brooweena Memorial Bridge: $1,800

Second flagpole for Tinana War Memorial: $1,800

Sustainable Schools Symposium 2016: $250

Cost reimbursement for use of Mt. Bauple Museum for meetings: $250

Part funding for vinyl floor covering of Howard Men's Shed: $800

Event Sign, Maaroom: $902

Part cost of bus shelter Arborfive near Aborseven, Glenwood: $6,821

Donation for Poona annual Christmas Lights competition: $250

Rubbish removal at Munna Creek Hall Music Festival: $500

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00

Fingerboard signage for the River Heads Community Hall: $690

Donation to Bauple Progress Association Easter Egg Hunt: $250

Contribution to future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $10,000

2017 Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod: $500

Yearly sport event at Teebar (rodeo, campdraft, ute muster): $500

Total = $27,708.12

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Anne Maddern.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Anne Maddern. Valerie Horton

Cr Paul Truscott

Sunbury State School Fete: $250

St. Helens State School Fete: $250

West State School Fete: $250

Fundraising support for Maryborough Community Kindergarten office equipment: $250

Part payment of two shade structures for Wallaroo Junior Rugby League: $220

Assistance with conduct of monthly concerts for Maryborough Excelsior City Band: $3,000

Maryborough Wide Bay & Burnett Historical Society Inc. - support for arts and culture activities and future exhibitions: $3,000

Display cabinet and plaque at Hervey Bay Airport: $3,645

2016 Free Food Day for Victory Care Services: $2,500

New equipment for Fraser Coast Palliative Care: $2,500

Office equipment for Fraser Coast TESS: $2,467

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00

Donation for promotion of Maryborough State High School FraserPop event: $1,000.00

Preservation and acquisition of heritage listed hall on Wharf St, Maryborough: $500.00

Vouchers for eight loads of premium mulch for use at Lupton Park Community Garden: $261.82

Two RV signs at Alan and June Brown carpark: $1,220

Signs for Maryborough Parkrun track: $1,820

Funding to assist with providing back up water for Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary animals: $250

Donation to Maryborough Military Aviation Museum: $500

Sheltered area at Anzac Park/Ululah: $23,970.98

Total = $50,000.00

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott. Valerie Horton

Cr Daniel Sanderson

Promotion and marketing of Maryborough Open House Event: $440

Maryborough Street Party Costs: $1,535

Part payment of two shade structures for Wallaroo Junior Rugby League: $402

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Supply and installation of solar powered remote CCTV system at Beaver Rock Boat Ramp: $36,064.60

Audio, lighting equipment and stage for Maryborough Street Party 2016: $550.00

Funding to assist with providing back up water for Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary animals: $250.00

Total = $40,886.80

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Daniel Sanderson.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Daniel Sanderson. Valerie Horton

Cr Rolf Light

Information sign for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $8,181.00

New Bingo System for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $2,386.50

Part payment of costs to purchase vinyl floor covering for Howard Men's Shed: $1,500.00

Toogoom and District RSL Sub-Branch on behalf of Linus Group (Auspicing) - manufacture of quilts for aged care facilities: $971.00

Replacement of nets and fixing cables, cleaning of court surfaces for Burrum Heads Progress Association: $1,372.80

Lounge for reception area and chairs for conference room of Burrum Heads Neighbourhood Centre: $1,200.00

Installation of Zip-boil in Burrum Heads Progress Association Hall kitchen: $776.60

Assistance with costs to topsoil and turf dog off-leash area near Burrum District Community Centre: $1,405.00

Replacement of kitchen utensils for Toogoom & District Community Association: $2,500.00

Security fence along western boundary along Toogoom and District RSL sub-branch: $1,350.00

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Security cameras for public toilets at Burrum Heads Community Hall: $2,479.00

Labour costs for painting of Burrum District Community Men's Shed: $2,000.00

Beach shower at Orchid Drive, Burrum Heads: $4,760.80

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $750.00

Hydrographic surveys for the Tobruk wreck site in the Wide Bay: $550.00

Mens Shed Defibrillator Kit and Urn: $2,480.00

CCTV at Burrum Heads Boat Ramp: $10,314.70

Mens Shed - Paint the roof: $1,000.00

Traffic control for Anzac Day road closures at Burrum Heads: $640.00

Three new signs at St Mary's School: $1,118.70

Total = $49,381.30

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman

Cr David Lewis

Hire of Bins Annual Swap Meet, Hervey Bay State High School: $581.00

Assistance with costs to produce a free public concert The Messiah in the Botanical Gardens in December 2016: $3,577.20

Christmas Trees at Maryborough and Scarness - lighting, installation and removal: $1,645.20

Readers and Writers Festival on the Fraser Coast: $20,000

Total = $25,803.40

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor David Lewis.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor David Lewis. Valerie Horton

Cr Darren Everard

Foam Pit for Wide Bay Gymnastics Club: $2,000

Part funding of multi-sport court for River Heads Progress Association: $12,500

Posts, gate and chain wire fencing equipment for Fraser Coast Agility Dogs: $1,699.55

Purchase of two futsal goals for Maryborough branch of Australian Futsul Association: $520.00

Repairs to Hervey Bay cricket nets: $4,785.00

Oslove Park BMX Track: $6,000.00

Youth Development Camp for 30 children from Howard Youth Group Members: $1,980.00

Hervey Bay Athletics Club regional sports carnival: $500.00

12 cubic metres of garden mulch for upgrade of garden beds at Hervey Bay Respite and Day Care Centre: $300.00

Donation to Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Science and Engineering challenge: $500.00

24th ASRF Nationals 2019 - trade stand at Bendigo Nationals: $220.00

Waste recycling and composting education program for Kawungan State School: $1,650.00

New open bic junior sail boat for Maryborough Sailing Club: $4,210.00

Waste, recycling and composting educational pack for Gundiah State School Years 1-3: $330.00

Total = $37,194.55

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Darren Everard is sworn in. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Darren Everard is sworn in. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Denis Chapman

Contribution to purchase of Paediatric Giraffe Warmer for WBHHS: $5,000.00

Small fridge for horse medication and horseriding equipment for Riding for the Disabled Hervey Bay: $882.00

Additional works to park shelter Julie Anne Street park shelter: $7,598.00

Painting of roof of Burrum District Community Mens Shed: $500

Palm Lake Home Owners Association Inc - contribution towards prostate cancer event on 3 March 2017: $300

Colts Hockey Club - future development of Tinana Sports Reserve: $5,000

Total = $19,280.00

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Denis Chapman. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Denis Chapman. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Stuart Taylor

Fraser Coast Rugby Union Inc. - sporting equipment, marketing material, advertising for promotion of 2016 summer season and maintenance of facilities: $10,000.00

Electronic scoreboard and sporting equipment for Hervey Bay Basketball Association: $8,000.00

Replacement of Lights for Hervey Bay Bombers: $5,000.00

B Mee Multisport Inc - 10 wind trainers and youth bikes: $10,000.00

Repair of Hervey Bay Hockey fields: $5,000.00

Hervey Bay Touch Association - Steeden touch trainer balls and rep uniform polos: $7,000.00

Sporting equipment and uniforms for Craignish Cricket Club: $5,000.00

Total = $50,000.00

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Cr George Seymour

New water tap for Alexander St: $5,000.00

Subsidise fees for the Hervey Bay Support Group of Parkinson's disease exercise classes: $1,000

Urangan Pier Centenary: $12,000

Giant portable Connect Four game for Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre: $513

Restumping of QCWA Urangan Hall: $2,000

New laser printer for Hervey Bay Family Histori Association: $400

2016 Urangan Point State School Centenary Celebrations : $500

Heritage Architecture Publications: $6,000

Landscaping project for Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program: $1,000

Maryborough Open House Event - promotion and marketing: $440

Butchella Aboriginal Corporation - annual Family Fun Day October 2016: $500

Labyrinth Project: $13,000

20 waste and recycle bins and fee for Town Crier and Mary Heritage at Urangan Pier Centenary: $1,503

Hervey Bay Early Years Alliance: $500

Funding for Norma House to assist with counselling and emergency accommodation: $500

Readers and Writers Festival on the Fraser Coast: $2000

Complete fit out of Youth Centre and art installations for Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre: $1,000

Total = $47,855.90

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. George Seymour.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. George Seymour. Alistair Brightman
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  councillors discretionary funds fccouncil fraser coast fraser coast regional council

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

COURT: Mum told to 'have some respect for your children'

COURT: Mum told to 'have some respect for your children'

A magistrate has blasted a mum who allegedly had cannabis in her possession.

  • News

  • 6th Jun 2017 7:00 PM

How did your councillors spend their discretionary funds?

Councillors are given $50,000 for community grants and projects each financial year.

Councillors are given $50,000 for community projects.

REVEALED: Giant towers, slides, skywalk for Seafront

Proposed concept plans for the Adventure Playground Park to be constructed on Seafront Oval.

The project will cost $900,000.

Man charged after alleged shop steal in Bay

He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court later this month.

Local Partners

Could Seafront Oval events survive with 1000sq m less?

There are two options on the table for a new development at Seafront Oval

Swinging to attract new members

Geoff Pearce from Hervey Bay's senior badminton group is on the lookout for new members.

Hervey Bay's seniors badminton group are looking for new members.

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Popular country gospel singer to perform on Fraser Coast

Gospel singer Steve Grace is coming to Hervey Bay.

Steve Grace has sung and performed all over the world.

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

International victory for cookbook author

HOUSEHOLD NAME: Author of 4 Ingredients Kim McCosker beat out seven other short-listed authors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

Kim McCosker claims top award at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!