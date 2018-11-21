Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some of the Condy Park Kindergarten students who have work in the exhibition Through a Child's Eye.
Some of the Condy Park Kindergarten students who have work in the exhibition Through a Child's Eye. Annie Perets

Buy Now
News

How does a child see the world? Find out at this exhibition

Annie Perets
by
21st Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY'VE taken inspiration from their dreams, perception, and personal experiences.  

Take a peak into how a child sees the world at an art exhibition at the Fraser Coast Regional Gallery, which showcases work by little ones aged three-five from the Condy Park Kindergarten. 

 

Kindy kids Chelsea Arrowsmith and Elliot Fowler are two of the artists from Condy Park Kindergarten who helped create artwork for the Through a Child's Eye exhibition, now showing at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre,.
Kindy kids Chelsea Arrowsmith and Elliot Fowler are two of the artists from Condy Park Kindergarten who helped create artwork for the Through a Child's Eye exhibition, now showing at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre,. Annie Perets

Buy Now

 

Budding artists Chelsea Arrowsmith and Elliot Fowler are among the dozens who have their work included in Through a Child's Eye.  

Chelsea, 5, says her art piece is influenced by Funky Chicken, which is a children's book.  

A trip to Fraser Island with his family sparked four-year-old Elliot's idea for his creation titled Rainbow Beach- which is not a reference to the nearby beach.  

They both agree that getting to spend time in kindergarten being creative has been a lot of fun.  

Recycled items have been turned into an eye-catching centre piece.  

Through a Child's Eye will remain on show until December 2 at the gallery in Pialba. 

Elliot Fowler with his piece in the Through a Child's Eye exhibition.
Elliot Fowler with his piece in the Through a Child's Eye exhibition. Annie Perets

Buy Now
condy park kindergarten fcart fcwhatson fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro free fitness classes

    M'boro free fitness classes

    News Maryborough has joined Hervey Bay in offering free fitness classes to the public thanks to the Live Life, Get Active program

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:19 AM
    STORY OF: Max and Noelle Sarah, long-time married bakers

    premium_icon STORY OF: Max and Noelle Sarah, long-time married bakers

    News A husband and wife for 60 years share their secrets to marriage

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    SHARK CULL: MP stands by contoversial call for open season

    premium_icon SHARK CULL: MP stands by contoversial call for open season

    News Pitt said he wanted action taken after shark attacks in QLD

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Schofield's slice of history at the Hervey Bay 100

    premium_icon Schofield's slice of history at the Hervey Bay 100

    Sport Steven Schofield won the first Hervey Bay 100 in 2011.

    Local Partners