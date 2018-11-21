How does a child see the world? Find out at this exhibition

Some of the Condy Park Kindergarten students who have work in the exhibition Through a Child's Eye.

Annie Perets

THEY'VE taken inspiration from their dreams, perception, and personal experiences.

Take a peak into how a child sees the world at an art exhibition at the Fraser Coast Regional Gallery, which showcases work by little ones aged three-five from the Condy Park Kindergarten.

Budding artists Chelsea Arrowsmith and Elliot Fowler are among the dozens who have their work included in Through a Child's Eye.

Chelsea, 5, says her art piece is influenced by Funky Chicken, which is a children's book.

A trip to Fraser Island with his family sparked four-year-old Elliot's idea for his creation titled Rainbow Beach- which is not a reference to the nearby beach.

They both agree that getting to spend time in kindergarten being creative has been a lot of fun.

Recycled items have been turned into an eye-catching centre piece.

Through a Child's Eye will remain on show until December 2 at the gallery in Pialba.