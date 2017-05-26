How electoral boundary changes affect the Fraser Coast

TIARO has won its battle to stay in the Maryborough electorate but a number of other Fraser Coast towns have new homes.

Queensland Electoral Commission's proposed changes would have seen the southern parts of the Maryborough electorate, which includes towns like Tiaro and Bauple, shift to Gympie.

The proposal was slammed by Tiaro residents who rallied to be stay in Bruce Saunders' Maryborough electorate, claiming there was no community of interest between it and Gympie.

Changes to the Maryborough electorate after the Queensland Redistribution Commission's final determination. Blue denotes the old boundary, orange denotes the proposed changes, and red areas are those accepted in the final determination. Contributed

In its final determination released Friday, commissioners agreed Tiaro was "better placed" in the Maryborough electorate, but Netherby, Bauple, Gootchie and Glenwood have all been placed in Gympie.

The decision allows a number of voters in Urraween to be retained by Ted Sorensen's Hervey Bay, whose western boundary is now where Eli Waters meets the suburbs of Dundowran and Dundowran Beach.