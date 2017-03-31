How ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie impacted our region

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Debbie thrashed the Fraser Coast on Thursday, March 30.

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Debbie went out with a bang yesterday with powerful winds and driving rain. And today a large slice of the state has to clean up her mess.

But thankfully the Fraser Coast region was spared any crippling damage that could have occurred and loss of life that may have followed.

One-thousand schools, both private and public, were closed across the state (and will remain so today), 1200 childcare centres shut and businesses closed their doors early.

Debbie also closed many state roads with rapidly rising floodwaters and brought appeals from Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk for motorists to keep off the roads and residents to stay indoors and stay safe.

The Fraser Coast reeled under wind gusts of 125kmh accompanied by torrential rain.

But as our tide was low when the winds peaked, there was no storm surge.

As a consequence the evacuation centres that were thrown open to host potential evacuees should the worst happen were not needed.

State emergency and power personnel were called to more than 50 jobs, but most were for sand bags and leaky roofs.

Our health care system stayed on full alert in case of tragedy but again, thankfully, we were spared.

Fortunately it seems the region may have missed a far worse fate, but the Respite Centre at the Hervey Bay PCYC is open for anyone directly affected by the storm tide or possible flooding which may occur at high tide, and will remain open until at least 10pm.