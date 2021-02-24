Menu
How family trip around Oz inspired new Coast rider’s hub

Carlie Walker
24th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
New pump tracks are set to be built in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, giving skaters, scooter and BMX riders the chance to put their skills to the test.

At its Wednesday meeting, the council resolved to consider including $1.3 million across the 2022/23 financial year for pump track facilities in the two cities.

Building the tracks has been driven by Councillor Jade Wellings.

“I learnt of pump tracks recently on a 12-month lap around Australia with my family,” Cr Wellings said.

“In many of the top tourist destinations we came across a pump track, most of which seemed to be recent additions by the local councils.

Division 5 councillor Jade Wellings with husband Michael Wellings with baby Josephine, Alexandria and Tyler. Photo: Cody Fox
“My 5-year-old loved to ride his bike on them, my 3-year-old loved to ride her scooter and my 14-year-old brother loved to ride his skateboard on the track.

“These facilities were extremely popular and friendly to all age groups and were a massive drawcard for the travelling family. I just knew we had to have one on the Fraser Coast.”

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and jumps designed to be ridden by generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedalling or pushing.

Originally designed for mountain bikes and BMX bikes, they are now used by skateboarders and scooter riders and are accessible to wheelchairs.

At the meeting, the council also accepted the Pump Track Feasibility Study 2021 prepared by ROSS Planning which investigated potential sites, track layout and costings.

“Council will now consider setting aside $400,000 for a facility in Maryborough, and $900,000 for an facility in Hervey Bay,” she said.

“The location of the tracks will be determined after further investigation of potential sites.”

