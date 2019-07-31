Menu
Tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter is flying to Warwick for a hamburger.
Business

Steve Baxter helicopters to Warwick just to eat hamburger

by Glen Norris
31st Jul 2019 9:16 AM
BURGER ON THE FLY

TECH entrepreneur Steve Baxter likes hamburgers so much he's flying all the way to Warwick on Wednesday to eat one.

Baxter is taking two helicopters and six tech investors out to Cherrabah Resort near Warwick for a burger, partaking in an aviation tradition that has its origins in the US.

"It began when a group of rich guys with aircraft decided to fly somewhere for a burger," Baxter tells your diarist.

"Hence the name $100 hamburger."

That's a long way for a hamburger.
Given inflation and other costs, it will no doubt cost Baxter and his mates considerably more to undertake the 45 minute journey to Cherrabah, which is located in the picturesque Elbow Valley.

Last year, Baxter, the former Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, did something similar by flying up to Agnes Water for a squid burger.

He says the flight will allow him to encourage the investors to put more of their money into the state's tech sector.

 

