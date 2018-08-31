How Featherby learned it's all for the children

MONSTER TRUCKS: It is a line Clive Featherby drops towards the end of his first in a series of interviews about the Father's Day Monster Truck Spectacular that draws some attention.

Featherby is a veteran of the monster truck and entertainment industries.

He has raced competitively across the world, and has run KCs Fireworks Displays for the past 31 years. He has also been speedway promoter since he was 20 - the KCs Fireworks Displays website says he was Australia's youngest ever speedway promoter.

But when it comes to Outback Thunda, Featherby knows it's the youngest fans who will get the most out of seeing the monster truck.

"It's like anything, when you're young you're a bit self-centred. You want to think 'it's so cool I did this'. But then you do more meet and greets, you start to talk to a lot more kids and kids of your own - I've got seven - and you realise what they want and what they like,” Featherby said.

"Most of the monster truck drivers when they get to the senior part of their driving, they do understand what the kids want to see. The younger ones want to do the races and the straight-line driving, but when you get older they want to see you do donuts and almost tipping over and look really out of control. That's what it's all about. It's like theatre in the monster truck.

"You make it look really cool. Sometimes, unfortunately you do fall over - that one's missing the roof right now because we fell over at Charters Towers the week before last.”

The replacement roof, valued at almost five figures, was fitted between Wednesday's interview and Saturday's show at Maryborough Speedway.

It is Featherby's second trip to the Fraser Coast in as many years, but this show will be bigger than the one Stafford Park hosted last year.

"It's a lot different - we had only one truck at Hervey Bay, we've got three with us here - and we can do a whole lot more here at the speedway,” he said.

"We can do bigger jumps. Outback Thunda is going to go for a record and try to jump 10 cars in one night - that will be cool but you can't do that anywhere else. We'll have a donut competition, a wheel stand comp. That was more of an exhibition last time, this time we are here for real.

"It's not just monster trucks. Brodie Carmichael is coming. He's top five in the world for freestyle motocross. He was the first person in the world to do a no-handed front flip on a motocross bike.

"We've never had anyone in his league here before.

"Firestorm is the biggest jet truck in the southern hemisphere. It uses about 600 litres of fuel in one burn. This will be the biggest fireworks show I've done in this district.”