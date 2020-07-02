How flexible working hours could save an industry

ONE local tourism operator hopes more business will offer flexible working hours to allow Queenslanders to explore the state more.

The call comes after Brisbane’s Ekka public holiday was moved from Wednesday to Friday to create a long weekend.

Blue Dolphin owner Peter Lynch said his cruises on the newly created long weekend booked out weeks ago.

“It shows that making changes like that are working,” he said.

“Little things like that will make a huge different in regional areas.”

Mr Lynch has praised the Queensland Government for keeping some border restrictions.

He said their morning and evening tours have been fully booked despite travel restrictions.

“It is great I think the premier made the right call not letting in Victorians yet,” he said.

Mr Lynch said most of his recent guests have travelled from the southeast corner.

“Normally at this time of year we are very popular with European guests so it is nice to see Queenslander making up that hole.

The business owner said the biggest unknown heading into whale watching season was having sustainable number during weekdays.

“We have a number of weekends already booked out but without international travellers I don’t know how many weekday bookings we will get,” he said.

“If people are offered flexible working hours we will see people explore more during the week.”

The tourism operator said he goal for this whale season was to do a good job and survive until the whale return in 2021.