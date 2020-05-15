How flood cameras are keeping more eyes on Mary

Maryborough floods – Queens Park towards the Brolga Theatre during the 2013 Maryborough Floods. Photo: Alistair Brightman

GUAVA St in Maryborough is now home to a new flood monitoring camera.

The street is the main access route to Granville when lower Kent St is cut by flood waters.

The camera will provide a view of Kent and Mary Streets and go “live” on the dashboard following calibration and testing in the next two weeks.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, said the camera network gave residents instant access to information on flood waters in the Mary River.

“Residents can check the information at any time by logging on to Disaster Dashboard though Council’s web site,” Cr Seymour said.

“From the dashboard they can select one of a number of cameras in the early warning flood network to see first-hand the height of flood waters and know if bridges and roads are open or closed.”

The solar-powered cameras, backed up with batteries, can last up to five days between charges.

If the electronic measuring systems fail, Council can still use the flood cameras to monitor water height against fixed markers along the river.

Cameras were also installed in Queens Park – to focus on the stretch of river between the Brolga Theatre and the Granville Bridge; to cover the access road and Teddington Weir.

The cameras cost between $25,000 and $30,000 each to buy and install with the Queensland Government contributing $38,790 towards the project.

Council has eight cameras in its flood warning network, along with 21 automatic weather monitoring and flood warning stations.