Shaun Kenny (right) laid wreaths on behalf of his father and uncle who both served in Korea. He is pictured with Tony Bates (left) and Ash Eversden.
News

How ‘Forgotten war’ was marked in Maryborough

Nancy Bates
27th Jul 2020 2:48 PM
KOREAN Veterans Day was marked with a display and wreaths at the Maryborough RSL.

Shaun Kenny (right) laid wreaths on behalf of his father and uncle who both served in “the forgotten war” where more than 350 Australians died.

“When Dad came back someone asked where he had been,” Mr Kenny said

“He said ‘Korea’ and the response was ‘Where’s that?’.

“It happened a lot.”

The Korean War began in 1950 when Communist North Korea invaded South Korea. It ended with an armistice in 1953.

Australian troops remained on the peninsula in a peacekeeping role until 1957.

