How this four generation family will celebrate Mother's Day

Maryborough Community Kindergarten - four generations at their Mothers Day morning tea - (L) mum Tanya Clifton,30, grandmother Karen Hanson,53, great grandmother Patricia Foster,73 and 4 yr old Melody Clifton.

MOTHER'S Day is a time to appreciate the important role that mothers play in our lives and the community.

For one Maryborough family, Sunday will be spent pampering each other in gifts and spending quality time together.

Tanya and Melody Clifton, Karen Hanson and Patricia Foster represent four generations of the one family with just a 69-year age gap between the eldest and youngest.

"My mum was a stay-at-home mum and she did so much for me and my sister," Mrs Clifton said.

"Mother's Day is a chance for us to make her feel special and look after her."

All living close by, girl get-togethers are frequent but Mother's Day is going to be an extra special family day.

"When I was growing up, my grandma's mother lived just across the road from us," she Mrs Clifton said.

"It's really special having the four generations here as not many people get that opportunity."

Mrs Foster's husband secretly organised for the Fraser Coast Chronicle to take a photo of the four generations before Sunday.

"None of us had any idea," Mrs Foster said.

"For Mother's Day, we'll be having a barbecue breakfast which will probably turn into a lunch too. "It's all about spending heaps of time together."