How four-legged friends can be hit by road trauma

Carlie Walker
27th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
ROAD trauma can affect anyone - even our four-legged friends.

That is the message Wide Bay police are sharing as part of Queensland Road Safety Week.

Howard Forensic Crash Unit Officer Senior Constable Ed Gompelman said road safety was everyone's responsibility.

"The decisions drivers make on the road don't just affect emergency service workers, families and friends, but also our furry four-legged friends," Senior Constable Gompelman said.

"There is nothing better than coming home to your family and your furbabies after a long day, so just ask yourself, how they would feel if you didn't come home because of choices you made on the road?

"Road safety should be on everyone's mind all the time."

This week, while the emphasis is on motorists to sign up to road safety, it is important to remember that each time you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, your choices and your actions could impact everyone, he said.

"Please drive safe, drive to the conditions and remember the fatal five; speeding, driver distraction, fatigue, lack of seat belts and drink and drug driving."

cats dogs pets road trauma
