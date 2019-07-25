How Foxtel-Netflix deal will change your TV

There's a big change coming to Foxtel and it has nothing to do with watching Stranger Things.

While the pay-TV provider confirmed its deal to bring Netflix on to its set-top boxes yesterday, Foxtel also announced a major software overhaul for its devices.

Arriving by November, the software will completely change the way shows are presented, categorised, and accessed on the pay-TV service.

It will now be a lot easier to find your favourite shows, such as Big Little Lies, on Foxtel. Picture: Supplied

It even has the potential to change the way Foxtel subscribers watch television - no longer hunting down repeats or series linking shows but simply selecting them from a scrolling entertainment buffet.

We took the new-look Foxtel menu and remote control for a spin at its launch in Sydney to see the changes.

STREAMING, NOT SURFING

The Home screen of the new Foxtel experience doesn't list channels.

In fact, it looks a lot like a streaming service rather than a typical pay-TV interface.

Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany says that is entirely deliberate.

"The focus is not on channels - it's on everything. The (electronic program guide) still works beautifully, the channels still work beautifully, and they're still in the menu. We moved into on-demand content because that's the way the world has moved."

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany has said the new interface is designed to resemble streaming services’. Picture: The Australian.

Instead of a program list on its landing page, the first menu features rows of rotating TV and movie posters, showing off the latest productions, popular viewing, recommendations, what's new from Netflix, and sport.

It looks a bit like a darker version of Apple TV's menu or, as someone pointed out to Delany, like Foxtel stole a page from its newest partner.

"Somebody said it looks like Netflix," he says. "The fact of the matter is all snow skis look the same as well because that's the way they work. We created a ski that was a bit fat and it needed to go longer."

Updated Foxtel menus now run down each page, and content is filtered into a long list of categories.

After the new Home menu, there's a TV guide, a library of recordings, and categories for TV shows, movies, sport, kids, and the rental store.

Each category is further broken down into subcategories. Movies, for example, are listed by their genres. In the sports menu, viewers can quickly select their favourite code rather than wading through every one.

And TV shows and movies are now represented in a poster rather than just a line of text. It might sound like something streaming services already offer, but it's a big step forward for a service more commonly known for its many channels.

FALLING DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

It's easy to get lost in the new Foxtel iQ menu.

And that's a good thing. That's part of its design.

Say you select a movie from its new home screen. After reading a summary, you might then look at its list of actors below.

Next, you could find yourself wondering why there are more than 50 films with that bloke from Hot Tub Time Machine on pay-TV and whether he's had a secret serious acting career and if someone from that film might win an Oscar one day.

Then you find seven episodes of the new The Hills reboot and forget all about him.

While a disturbing insight into the mind of this writer, this is the sort of thing Foxtel wants to achieve with its redesign.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delaney speaks during the launch of The New Foxtel Experience. Picture: Richard Dobson

Foxtel hosts more than 16,000 hours of content at any one time but "it's like all you see is the front window," Delany says.

Offering new ways to search for TV shows and movies, and new ways to discover them is part of the idea behind the redesign, and the menus appear to work swiftly on the iQ4 hardware.

Next, the company plans to deliver more personalised recommendations, both on its home screen and after viewers finish watching a series or film.

NETFLIX IN THE MIX

Partnering with its biggest rival surprised some pundits, but others are likely to be surprised when they see how Netflix shows appear in Foxtel menus.

Foxtel did not merely bolt a Netflix category or app on to its existing menu.

Once you've logged into your account, Netflix shows will appear on the home screen of Foxtel's new interface.

Netflix films will also show up in the movies menu, as its TV shows do in that category.

Selecting one, or tapping the Netflix button on Foxtel's new remote control, will bring up the familiar Netflix menu.

A new look Foxtel remote control with Netflix button. Picture: supplied

There are still elements of Netflix that need to be integrated into Foxtel's menu though, and product management director Nick Dandy says they're "actively in discussions" to ensure their delivery.

One feature still in the works is universal search across both companies' video libraries. The other is Foxtel's recommendation engine - it currently can't recommend Netflix shows.

THE CHANNEL CHANGER

Foxtel's iQ remote control hasn't changed a lot since its first release.

And while the new model - dubbed the Foxtel Voice Remote - retains the style, it's clearly more highly evolved.

The new remote control is a lot slimmer than past models, and adds dedicated shortcuts to Netflix, TV shows, movies, and sport.

But its biggest technical additions are hidden.

The remote control features sensors and lights up when you raise it. It also comes with a Home button to open the main menu.

Foxtel remote control with Netflix button. Picture: Supplied

And there's both a small microphone at the top and a mic button on this remote control so it can be used to issue voice commands in future.

Dandy says voice interactivity "is being built at the moment" and tested among staff and with agencies to ensure it can react to "a wide accent base".

Despite the new buttons and technology, iQ4 and iQ3 users can stick with their old remotes to operate the new software.

WHO GETS THE UPDATE?

Foxtel's big software update will be delivered to all iQ4 and iQ3 set-top boxes by November.

The new models will get the update first, with the rollout expected to be complete by August. Some bright sparks have even worked out how to force their machine to download the new software (see here).

IQ3 users will have to be a little more patient, however, as the software will not be ready for their machines until September.

Foxtel iQ2 set-top boxes will miss out on the software update, but those set-top boxes are progressively being replaced.

EARLY VERDICT

Adding Netflix to Foxtel's service is a headline-grabber but, for everyday Foxtel subscribers, its new menu system is likely to prove a much bigger deal.

The new look will make discovering shows easier, but it will also likely change the way subscribers use Foxtel.

Adding Netflix with its hit shows such as Stranger Things is a headline-grabber. Picture: Supplied

Having fresh, personalised and trending recommendations served in a central hub could make viewers ditch broadcast options for streaming on demand. And why would you record a show when you could just select it at your convenience?

Keen users will have to wait to universal search and voice commands to be added to this update, and iQ2 users will have to upgrade their devices to unlock the new look.

Even so, this upgrade could be the best thing to happen to Foxtel since HD.

Foxtel is part-owned by News Corp, publisher of this website.