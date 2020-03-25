How Fraser Coast economy can beat coronavirus crisis

STRONG leadership is needed if the Fraser Coast hopes to avoid going back to the years after the global financial crisis.

That is what Fraser Coast Property Industry Association president Glen Winney believes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Within two weeks, more than 720 tests have been undertaken across Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service’s fever clinics, with the crisis showing no signs of abating.

But while health concerns are the number one priority in the region, Mr Winney was also thinking of the region’s economic future.

He said the region had just recently recovered from the GFC, with the past 12 months being the best for property and tourism in over a decade.

“With this world pandemic only getting worse by the day, we cannot sit back and wait to see what economic fallout happens in our area,” he said.

“I believe now is the time for strong leadership locally, jointly with our government representatives and business leaders working together.

“The property industry is a major player in our local economy and we must protect and support the industry over the coming months or more.”

Mr Winney said the government could assist by bringing infrastructure projects to the region that would keep thousands employed, while implementing a “buy local” program was also worth getting behind.

“Another major issue is potential projects caught up in planning applications, so set up an emergency team and expedite the projects that will create immediate jobs, like plan sealing, operational works,” he said.