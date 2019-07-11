Menu
LAND FOR TRAVELLERS: The Boatshed Farm, owned by Sharon and Tony Easton, can accommodate up to five fully self-contained travellers at a time. Contributed
LAND FOR TRAVELLERS: The Boatshed Farm, owned by Sharon and Tony Easton, can accommodate up to five fully self-contained travellers at a time. Contributed
How Fraser Coast landowners can cash in on RV tourism

11th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
FRASER Coast landowners can cash in on nature-based tourism by allowing travellers to park on private land spaces, according to existing local government guidelines.

Regulations passed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in 2016 mean rural landowners can host fully self-contained campers on their land without an application fee.

Under the rules, landowners can host up to 50 self-contained vehicles on their site for seven nights and the campgrounds must not contain constructed facilities like sports courts, swimming pools or kiosks.

James Woodford, co-founder of website Youcamp.com, said it makes the Fraser Coast one of the country's best areas for private landholders to diversify their incomes.

"We are now going to launch a major campaign to get more private properties in the Fraser Coast region to become hosts,” Mr Woodford said.

"After all, this is one of the most spectacular parts of Australia and it's very innovative of this council to understand how much money this sector of the drive tourism market brings into local towns.”

Sharon and Tony Easton, who have just listed their property, Boatshed Farm, for self-contained travellers, said it was the best time to take advantage of the regulations.

"Farmers get so busy and they forget that anyone could be interested in tourist aspects of their property but anything that adds extra income is well worth it,” Ms Easton said.

