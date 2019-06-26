Menu
News

How Fraser Coast pensioners can save $175 off their rates

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
PENSIONERS on the Fraser Coast can receive up to $175 in concessions off their general rates under a new council policy.

Councillors unanimously endorsed the new Pensioner Concession Policy for 2019-20 at yesterday's meeting.

Under the plan, single and married pensioners a concession on their rates provided they meet the relevant criteria.

Councillor Anne Maddern said the concession was designed to provide cost of living relief.

"We recognise that pensioners have contributed rates over a period of time and can be restricted by a fixed income so (they) should be afforded a concession on rates and charges," Cr Anne Maddern said

To be eligible, pensioners must hold a Queensland Pensioner Concession Card issued by Centrelink, a Queensland Repatriation Health Card - For All Conditions (gold card) or a Veterans' Affairs Service Card (gold card).

The concession is in addition to the current ones available from the State Government.

The full list of eligibility criteria is available from the council website at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/rates.

