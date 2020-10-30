How Fraser Coast will benefit from latest Bruce Hwy upgrades

FROM Curra to Gootchie, work is set to begin on an $8.1 million roadworks project that will make the Bruce Highway safer.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said safety upgrades will include the installation of dedicated right-hand turn lanes at Kirsten Drive, Hermans Road, Davey Road and Bolderrow Road.

There will also be dedicated left and right turning lanes at Glenwood School Road and Gootchie Road.

The project will also involve widening works, flattening the roadside slops and installing guard rails.

"These upgrades are part of the Morrison Government's Bruce Highway Safety Package, and the Australian Government has contributed $6.5 million to the works to help save lives on the highway," Mr O'Brien said.

"The works will make it easier and safer for traffic turning on or off the Bruce Highway, and will particularly benefit local residents and families who use these roads daily to go to work, school and the shops.

"Projects like these safety works are a step in the right direction to save lives on the highway, and I will keep fighting for more improvements to build the highway to a world-class standard to move machinery, products and people - quickly, safely and efficiently."

Mr O'Brien said the construction contract has been awarded to Hazell Bros Qld, and works are scheduled to begin within days with a completion date of April 2021, conditions permitting.

"The construction works will be undertaken between 6am to 6pm with some night works as necessary, and speed restrictions, lane closures and potential detours may be in place so motorists should expect minor delays and be alert to the changed conditions," Mr O'Brien said.