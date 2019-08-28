How Fraser Coast's best NAPLAN school came out on top

TOP SCORE: Fraser Coast Anglican College principal Joe Wright with Glenn Scanlan and his children Laura, 11 and Ben, 13, discussing the school's NAPLAN results.

TOP SCORE: Fraser Coast Anglican College principal Joe Wright with Glenn Scanlan and his children Laura, 11 and Ben, 13, discussing the school's NAPLAN results. Alistair Brightman

THE 2019 NAPLAN test results are in and Fraser Coast Anglican College has topped the region.

The school was ranked first in both the primary and high school results.

For parent Glenn Scanlan, who has children in both primary and high school at FCAC, it is recognition of the school's dedication to learning.

"The students understand that NAPLAN is one measure of their performance on one day and not on everything they do,” Mr Scanlan said.

Mr Scanlan, whose children Jack, Ben and Laura are in Years 10, 8 and 6 respectively, said the school did not put pressure on students when it came to NAPLAN testing.

"The school normalises the NAPLAN process for the students, with a positive school culture,” he said.

"Staff work hard at taking an interest in the students.”

Principal Joe Wright said while NAPLAN was a good indication of the school's academic performance, it was just one measure of success.

"Obviously the school is very proud of this achievement and teachers, parents and students all put in the hard work to get these good results,” Mr Wright said.

"We like to encourage all aspects of the school's culture.”

Mr Wright said the school's culture of learning did not entirely focus on testing and encouraged students to pursue their passions.

"It's not just about NAPLAN but also other avenues for the students with sport, art and music to name a few,” he said.

Year 3 and Year 5 students at FCAC got an average NAPLAN score of 4729.

In high school rankings, Year 7 and Year 9 FCAC students received an average NAPLAN score of 5780.

