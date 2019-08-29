How Fraser Coast's most improved NAPLAN school did it

MOST IMPROVED: Urangan Point State School Year 3 and 5 students Ariana Echaust, Vanessa Harrington, Willow Cooper, Jonathan Douglas, Emily Rosenberger and Preston King.

MOST IMPROVED: Urangan Point State School Year 3 and 5 students Ariana Echaust, Vanessa Harrington, Willow Cooper, Jonathan Douglas, Emily Rosenberger and Preston King. Alistair Brightman

GETTING back to basics is paying off for Urangan Point State School students.

The school's Year 5 cohort was the Fraser Coast's most improved, NAPLAN results released this week revealed.

The students jumped their average score by 25.9 points from Year 3 to Year 5.

Principal Matt Winter said getting back to education fundamentals of reading and spelling played a key role in the result.

"It's a fantastic result, great news for the school and an affirmation of the hard work everyone does here,” Mr Winter said.

"The biggest change was an explicit instruction focus that every child, every day is part of a reading and spelling lesson.”

Mr Winter took over the principal role in July 2018 and got to work improving the school's education standards.

"There was a lot of work with teachers and parents to ensure the students are taught the most efficient and effective way,” he said.

Mr Winter was quick to point out NAPLAN scores were not a reflection of a school's overall success.

"The whole state system is focussed on improving the outcome for every student and positive results for them,” Mr Winter said.

"It doesn't matter if your child goes to a public or private school because it will come down to a team effort and the school's culture for education.”

He also said placing high expectations on attendance, behaviour and uniforms contributed towards a focussed and disciplined school culture.