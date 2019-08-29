Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOST IMPROVED: Urangan Point State School Year 3 and 5 students Ariana Echaust, Vanessa Harrington, Willow Cooper, Jonathan Douglas, Emily Rosenberger and Preston King.
MOST IMPROVED: Urangan Point State School Year 3 and 5 students Ariana Echaust, Vanessa Harrington, Willow Cooper, Jonathan Douglas, Emily Rosenberger and Preston King. Alistair Brightman
News

How Fraser Coast's most improved NAPLAN school did it

Glen Porteous
by
29th Aug 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING back to basics is paying off for Urangan Point State School students.

The school's Year 5 cohort was the Fraser Coast's most improved, NAPLAN results released this week revealed.

The students jumped their average score by 25.9 points from Year 3 to Year 5.

Principal Matt Winter said getting back to education fundamentals of reading and spelling played a key role in the result.

"It's a fantastic result, great news for the school and an affirmation of the hard work everyone does here,” Mr Winter said.

"The biggest change was an explicit instruction focus that every child, every day is part of a reading and spelling lesson.”

Mr Winter took over the principal role in July 2018 and got to work improving the school's education standards.

"There was a lot of work with teachers and parents to ensure the students are taught the most efficient and effective way,” he said.

Mr Winter was quick to point out NAPLAN scores were not a reflection of a school's overall success.

"The whole state system is focussed on improving the outcome for every student and positive results for them,” Mr Winter said.

"It doesn't matter if your child goes to a public or private school because it will come down to a team effort and the school's culture for education.”

He also said placing high expectations on attendance, behaviour and uniforms contributed towards a focussed and disciplined school culture.

fraser coast schools naplan naplan 2019 urangan point state school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    POWER TO THE PEOPLE: High-tech volt experts coming to town

    premium_icon POWER TO THE PEOPLE: High-tech volt experts coming to town

    News Australia's only electrical crew trained to work on live high-voltage power equipment will be undertaking work on a Maryborough substation

    HOUSING BOOM: Massive Bay expansion given green light

    premium_icon HOUSING BOOM: Massive Bay expansion given green light

    News The decision will allow developers to double the housing number

    TRIBUTE: Beloved lollipop lady loses brave fight

    premium_icon TRIBUTE: Beloved lollipop lady loses brave fight

    News She supervised the same crossing for more than two decades

    REVEALED: Wide Bay team ready to silence the Roar

    premium_icon REVEALED: Wide Bay team ready to silence the Roar

    News Full team set to take on Brisbane Roar announced