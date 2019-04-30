How Georgie saved TV star’s life

Meshel Laurie believes Georgie Gardner does not get enough credit for how much of a “nice lady” she is.

Meshel Laurie has revealed how Georgie Gardner once talked her out of a dark place when she was feeling suicidal, claiming the Today host does not get enough credit for how much of a "nice lady" she is.

Speaking to the TV Blackbox podcast, Laurie said Gardner reached out to her one night when she was experiencing suicidal thoughts and going through a difficult time on social media.

"There was something about (Gardner's) message that just … like, I was embarrassed but … you know normally when you get embarrassed you get angry? Particularly when you're drunk. "But I don't know, for some reason it didn't make me angry, there was just something about it that I got," Laurie told TV Blackbox's Rob McKnight.

"She was really kind and she was just saying, like everyone used to say to Charlotte (Dawson), 'Switch off mate. Like let it go, it doesn't matter, none of this is important, and just go to bed, get some sleep, tomorrow's another day' sort of thing … And I did. I just switched it off."

Laurie said that instead of waking up the next day like she usually did after a bad night on social media feeling "really embarrassed" and regretting her tweets, she felt different.

"That morning I woke up and read her messages again and thought, 'Oh God, what a nice lady. She's got enough to deal with in her actual life,"' Laurie said.

"And I had so many real friends that were not stepping in for me, were not contacting me and I knew they must be seeing it and they were not and still frankly haven't (reached out to me). What a nice lady. I haven't spoken to her again."

Laurie felt compelled to speak out about Gardner's kindness after seeing negative media reports about the TV host.

Georgie Gardner’s time on the Today show as host has been nothing short of tumultuous

"I see things in the media about her saying 'oh focus groups thinks she's cold or something,' and I think, I must try and find a way to tell the world, so that's why I'm telling your podcast … she's a really nice person," Laurie said.

Gardner's time as Today host has been nothing short of tumultuous since the journalist rejoined the breakfast show in 2018 after Lisa Wilkinson left over a pay dispute.

She was humiliated in the 'Ubergate' scandal last year when details of her co-host Karl Stefanovic criticising her hosting style as "sitting on the fence" too much were published by New Idea.

Despite Stefanovic being axed from Today in December Gardner and her new co-host Deborah Knight have continued to face an uphill battle in the TV ratings.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call triple-0.