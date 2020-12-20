How graduating students of the Fraser Coast performed

WITH the COVID-19 lockdown interrupting their studies and forcing students to work from home, the Fraser Coast has more reason than ever to be proud of its graduating students.

This year, more than 25,000 students across the state received their results through the ATAR system, which was rolled out this year, replacing the OP system.

The changeover to the Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks system, which cost the state government about $130 million, brings Queensland into line with every other state in the country - and students across the region performed strongly in the new format.

Schools on the Fraser Coast took to social media to share the results of their top performing students.

The students of St Mary's College posted strong results.

According to a post from the college, 16 per cent of the students received an ATAR above 96, 28 per cent a score above 90 and 47 per cent a score above 87.

Millie Mushan received an ATAR of 97.85, while fellow graduate Matthew Robinson had a result of 97.05.

Jack Mott posted a result of 97, while Jack Andrew-Torres got 96.65.

Archie Young got an ATAR of 96.05 and Emma Cordie got 93.45.

Alyssa Dakin received a score of 92.1 and Ellie Wilson got a result of 91.5.

Jordan Grant got a score of 90.3.

Fraser Coast Anglican College also posted about its high achievers.

Matthew Horton recovers an impressive 99.10, while Mascha Bosnjak got a score of 98.85.

Owen Nicholls received a score of 95.25, while Patrick McGucken scored 93.50.

Aidan Perrier received a score of 89.35 and Anna Deakin scored 89.25.

Erin Riley achieved a score of 84.85.

At Urangan State High School, Daniel Cottrell scored an incredible 99.65, while fellow Urangan graduate Emily Hon Fay scored 96.35.

Both students will study a dual degree of maths and engineering at the University of Queensland next year.

