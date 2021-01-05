How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and previous Council grant recipient Volunteer Marine Rescue Commodore John Smith urge eligible groups to apply for grants under the new 'Rapid Response' program.

A new "rapid response" program for Fraser Coast not-for-profit organisations and community groups has begun.

Mayor George Seymour said the Fraser Coast Regional Council had allocated $550,000 for the Rapid Response Community Grants program, which would include six monthly rounds from January to June 2021, with the first round now open.

"Council has a range of existing community grants programs which are targeted and only available at specific times of the year, whereas the rapid response grants will be broader and more flexible with a short turnaround each month for processing and payment," Cr Seymour said.

"The grants are designed to assist community organisations to build their skills, capacity and resilience; develop and maintain community infrastructure; meet identified community needs or assist to obtain funding from other sources."

A total of $550,000 is available through the Rapid Response Community Grants program with $400,000 for projects notionally spread across each division equally with a further $150,000 for projects occurring anywhere within or benefiting the whole region.

While the program is structured as an open application process, each monthly round will close on the 25th day of each month to allow for processing, approvals and payments.

Applications received after the 25th of each month will be included in the following month's assessment.

Applications will be assessed against eligibility criteria as part of a competitive process targeting maximum benefits to the community.

The minimum grant available per application is $500 with the program to continue until available funds are exhausted.

For guidelines and more information about the Rapid Response Community Grants Program, log on to the council's website at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/grants