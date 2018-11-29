How Heritage City icons are combining to revive rowing

ROWING: A rowing club, an iconic local business and council have combined to revive a Heritage City's school's association with the sport.

With Hyne Timber's support, Wide Bay Rowing Club is providing boats and equipment to Maryborough State High School to revive the opportunity for youths to get out and get active on the water.

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done e said rowing was identified as a traditional school based, extra-curricular activity,

"Rowing is one of the most demanding forms of exercise using nearly every muscle in the body yet low cardio vascular impact,” Done said.

"We were actively involved in rowing until the late 1990s so the school is appreciative to have this engaging opportunity revived for our students.”

The new program started with a train the trainer schedule for coaches ahead of the first introductory camp. Wide Bay Rowing Club president Gavin van der Wath said the ongoing lifeblood of any sport was its ability to attract youths.

"As a club, we have been looking to increase youth uptake of rowing and partnering with the Maryborough State High School is part of that strategy,” he said. "It is hoped other schools will want to get involved as the more youths we can get on the water, the better the quality of competition, social engagement and further competitive opportunities throughout the state and beyond into adulthood.”

Last year, Wide Bay Rowing Club secretary Jim Stafford and wife Lauren won bronze at the World Masters Games in New Zealand.

The club further benefitted from support of Fraser Coast Regional Council, grants from the Queensland Government, and small business contributions to maintain a clubhouse and pontoon, replace boats and equipment as it looks to expand its membership base and school programs.

Hyne Timber executive director James Hyne, who's grandfather Lambert was a patron of the club, and great, great grandfather Richard Matthews Hyne establised the high school's original grammar school, said they, the club and school all had long histories in the Heritate City.

"We share a long standing history in Maryborough and this partnership respects that heritage,” Hyne said. "We very much support the revival of rowing in Maryborough, especially targeting youths. Striving for good, competitive rowers as a result of this program would be a great outcome for Maryborough.”

Hyne Timber's sponsorship also offers two fully paid club memberships for school students who show dedication and determination who will thrive as part of the club.

Wide Bay Rowing Club is seeking experienced rowers to volunteer to help grow the school based program. Anyone who can help or wants more information can contact the club via email, secretary.wbrc @gmail.com or phone, 0401 531 814.