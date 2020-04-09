Where you can watch weekend Easter services in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay churches will host livestreams on their YouTube, Facebook or website channels for people to attend services this long weekend.

BUILDING and maintaining a church community will be the major challenge for churches across the region during the coronavirus crisis, a Hervey Bay pastor says.

The disease has crippled congregations across the region but churches have since embraced digital ministry in the lead-up to the Easter long weekend.

Hervey Bay churches will use Facebook, YouTube and their personal websites to host Easter services.

While the faithful have embraced the recent move to digital ministry, Hervey Bay Church of Christ pastor Andrew Crighton said it was still difficult for many churchgoers to adapt.

"The challenges around building that community are real, especially with elderly people who aren't familiar with technology," Mr Crighton said.

"Facebook Live at least gives us an opportunity to make live conversations and comments.

Mr Crighton said people were otherwise adapting and it was providing a chance to reach out to people who didn't attend church regularly.

Hervey Bay Church of Christ will host their Good Friday and Easter Sunday services at 9.30am. Links are available through their Facebook page or website.

Other churches have made similar arrangements this long weekend.

At Hervey Bay Baptist Church, a link has been set up to allow people to watch their Friday and Sunday services from 9.30am. CLICK HERE TO VISIT THEIR PAGE.

The Hervey Bay Uniting Church will post their respective Friday and Sunday services at 7am on their YouTube channel. Devotionals from church members will also be posted to their channel.

Bayside Christian Church have an online streaming service on their website that will livestream their Good Friday and Easter Sunday services from 9am.

Churchgoers can also use Facebook to watch the video.