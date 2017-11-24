How Hervey Bay's candidates will expand the thin blue line

CRACKING DOWN: More police are among some of the promises of our state candidates.

CRACKING DOWN: More police are among some of the promises of our state candidates. Kevin Farmer

MORE police on the beat have been promised by the two major parties.

The LNP and Labor have pledged more officers to be employed across the state if re-elected.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said he would consult with the district police to get some of the 535 frontline police promised by the party employed at the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Maryborough LNP candidate Richard Kingston said his party was the first to commit to 535 new police officers over the next three years and $22 million to fund the total they needed to get the job done.

Labor's Adrian Tantari and member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said 50 officers, including one specially trained domestic and family violence officer for the Wide Bay Burnett region, would be brought to the Central region, while Maryborough Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said he supported Labor's plan.

Hervey Bay Greens candidate Jenni Cameron said "another whole police station" was needed as the current police force couldn't handle the population size. Hervey Bay One Nation's Damian Huxham said he wanted the police station to have full-time staffing while Maryborough One Nation candidate James Hansen said the region could always do with more police officers.