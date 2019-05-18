How Hinkler's Huxham will mark fourth election

DECISION DAY: Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham with his daughter Kyra,10, outside the Hervey Bay High polling booth.

DECISION DAY: Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham with his daughter Kyra,10, outside the Hervey Bay High polling booth. Alistair Brightman

CASTING his vote in the fourth election he's contested since entering the world of politics, Damian Huxham was dreaming of quiet cup of tea.

Having manned pre-polling booths since coming off a mining shift at Weipa on Tuesday night, the end of his campaign coincided with the tail end of a flu.

But while he wasn't planning a celebration, he still allowed the thought there might soon be cause for one.

The One Nation candidate was joined by his daughter Kyra at Hervey Bay State High School's polling booth today.

Sporting a bright orange vest, Mr Huxham spent his last campaign moments engaging constituents.

The Chronicle was there to capture the moment the self-funded candidate slipped his vote into the ballot box.

Mr Huxham said One Nation voters were the biggest fear for major parties.

"People are tired of the major parties and want to see change," Mr Huxham said.

"You'll still get the rusted-on people who are very determined and set in their ways, but I would like to think the One National voters are the people who have actually read policies and studied the candidates.

"Australia is at a really important time in our history and we really need to change direction or get a bit more conservative with the way we are doing things."

It wasn't all politics for the One Nation candidate who said his volunteers were "phenomenal".

"The volunteers we have, I can't thank them enough, most of them have been pre-polling for three weeks now, day and night.

"We had a night shift crew last night setting everything out throughout the electorate and most of them are still awake today handing out flyers.

"It's five per cent me and 95percent the volunteers."

With only hours until voting closes, Mr Huxham was feeling confident, but wouldn't speculate on who would win.

"I always feel confident, but it's going to come down to preferences," he said.

"There are 10 candidates and it's going to be a real tough one to call."