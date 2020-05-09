Huge Scifleet fortune was divided among family

A reclusive car magnate who built the hugely successful Scifleet Toyota empire has left his self-made $221 million fortune to his wife and children.

RECLUSIVE Queensland car magnate and father of six who died from a heart attack and dementia in Brisbane late last year has left his $221 million fortune to his wife and children.

Gordon Edward Scifleet, who died aged 85 on December 19 last year, has passed on his legacy of the largest selling Toyota dealership in Australia to his wife Patricia, from St Lucia, and five children.

The family car business is bequeathed to his children through testamentary trusts, used by the wealthy to protect assets from bankruptcy and creditors, while minimising tax.

Siblings Andrew Scifleet, Sarah Andersson, Allison Scifleet, Jane Scifleet and Kathryn Scifleet

A 36 per cent slice of the family business will go to Andrew Gordon Scifleet, 47, from Brookfield, and 16 per cent each to his sisters Patricia Jane Scifleet, 61, from Belbowrie, Allison Kaye Scifleet, 59, Kathryn Louise Scifleet, 58, and Sarah Anne Andersson, 50.

Scifleet was also the father of Mark, who is deceased.

Scifleet Sr's assets included shares in his car companies worth $209 million, several Norman Lindsay paintings, a $7 million five-bedroom mansion described as "Palazzo Pullenvale", $1 million worth of furniture and a $2.5 million Brookfield property.

Details of how he wanted his assets to be distributed were contained in his will, which was filed in the Supreme Court in Brisbane, as part of an application for the grant of probate to his executers, youngest child Andrew and daughter Patricia Jane.

Probate was granted by the court on April 23, court documents state.

Scifleet's will states that he bequeathed his collection of 32 paintings, including some by Australian great Norman Lindsay, to his wife of 64 years, Patricia, and gave a beach house in Yamba, NSW, to his sister-in-law Helen Loraine Scott.

Dubbed 'Palazzo Pullenvale', the home of Scifleet Toyota founder Gordon Scifleet has hit the market Friday. Picture: Realestate.com.au.

Scifleet's will was a statutory will approved by the court on December 7, 2018, because at that time his dementia had "progressed to the point that he no longer engages in sensible conversation with others".

Scifleet built his empire into the nation's top-selling Toyota dealership as well as Lexus, Hino and Mazda dealerships.

Scifleet Toyota began in 1979 and has grown to become the 15th largest Toyota dealership in the world.

It has 500 staff and showrooms in Kedron, Indooroopilly, Brendale and Taringa.

Scifleet died in the Regis Aged Care home at Chelmer, having moved there from his family's $7 million five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion on Lisk St, Pullenvale, among Brisbane's leafy western suburbs.

The Pullenvale home was put on the market in October last year as a "reluctant sale" with real estate advertisements saying its "available for purchase due to an unforeseen change in circumstances".

It is open for private viewings this weekend.

