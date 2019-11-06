How ‘humble genius’ helped put M’boro on the map

Peter Old with his patented Olds Elevator.

Peter Old with his patented Olds Elevator.

“I THINK John would have been pleased.”

Peter Olds had a pensive smile as memories came flooding back to him when he was congratulated for being the 2019 winner of the John Craig Gardner Memorial Award.

The prestigious award was presented to him at the Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Business and Tourism Awards at a gala event in the Carriers Arms Hotel on Friday night.

Mr Olds had a close friendship with John Craig Gardiner, the first manager of the district tourism board.

A popular and passionate advocate for the region, he died suddenly on September 12, 1997, aged 43 years.

Nine years earlier Mr Olds, Mr Craig Gardiner and then mayor Alan Brown had a blast at the World Expo in Brisbane when they fired Maryborough’s new time cannon in the communities pavilion.

The shot startled crowds and brought security guards running, much to the amusement of the three men.

Building a working replica of the time cannon was one of Mr Olds’ early ventures in using his foundry and engineering skills to create iconic attractions for the region.

Born in 1930, Peter Olds was the fourth child of a talented engineer, William Olds.

Forced to close his Maryborough business because of the Great Depression, William Olds worked from under his house. Orders were scarce.

He expanded his interest in creating steam-powered scale model engines and a car into a money-making venture by creating Polly, a powerful model steam locomotive that could pull up to 55 children on her wagons as she circled her five inch track.

Polly steamed and whistled around fetes and shows in Queensland.

Rides at sixpence for adults and threepence for children fed the family. Often Peter, aged 3, was the driver.

Peter Olds with the new bell and books about Bell's St Mary's church.

William Olds was to later write in amusement: “Peter was possibly the youngest driver of a passenger train and created more interest than the locomotive.”

Peter never forgot the sadness he felt when he learned an offer too good to refuse had been made to buy Polly.

Peter Olds’ love of steam grew.

Like his father and older brother Billy, he learnt the magic of metal and the secrets of steam while he was still learning to tie his shoelaces.

At 15, Peter followed Billy into an apprenticeship at Walkers Ltd, absorbing more metalworking and lathe knowledge from skilled tradesmen.

As tradesmen, Billy and Peter joined their father in his North St engineering shop, already the home of patented products developed by the gifted founder.

An entrepreneurial streak had emerged in Peter who continued to craft and restore working model steam engines.

He married Jan Baird in 1954 and began raising a family in their Ferry St home as he followed the path of Olds ingenuity, finding new ways of doing things with metal and steam.

He built a five inch railway track around the Ferry St house.

He had hunted down the parts for Polly and restored her, built a model of Stephenson’s Rocket and created a tiny model of the Mary Ann, a fascinating steam engine built in 1873 at Walkers.

At festival time he ran the little locos on a portable track in Queen’s Park until then mayor Jock Anderson suggested a permanent track be built in the park.

Peter Olds founded the Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association (MELSA), which built the track in the park to create an iconic attraction.

Ninety years after Maryborough’s time cannon fell silent in 1898, the Olds foundry was asked to restore the old gun.

Mr Olds also created the working model fired on market days, when VIPs visited and other special occasions.

Tourism guru John Craig Gardiner arranged for it to be fired at World Expo in 1988 and, to mark Maryborough’s Sesquicentenary in 1977, at the start of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Maryborough's Town Crier and Mary Heritage stand with the iconic Mary Ann steam engine, which Peter Olds helped create.

That was one of Mr Olds’ last adventures with John, who died five months later.

Eleven years later, Mr Olds unveiled another Maryborough icon – the full-size replica of the Mary Ann.

It was the result of an extraordinary journey of research, dogged determination and brilliant engineering skills.

The Whistlestop committee was created to operate and maintain the unique steam engine tourist attraction that runs through Queen’s Park.

It has now embarked on restoring another full-size engine, No. 299.

Among the inventions created at Olds foundry was the tilting Oldsway bed, designed by Mr Olds after he was approached by a wardsman who had seen patients struggle to get out of bed after major hip or leg surgery.

An offer to gift a bed to Pope John Paul II after he broke his leg in 1994 was accepted and Mr Olds found himself in Rome meeting the Pontiff.

Inventions, creations and public gestures continued.

Brass bells were cast – including several replicas of the Maheno ship bell.

Often the ideas come to Peter, now aged 89, when he wakes in the early hours of the morning.

That happened with his brainwave to solve the problem of augur grain damage when shifting sand.

He built a vertical elevator that was believed to be an impossibility.

Confounded experts in the bulk handling industry flew to Maryborough from around the world to see for themselves how an elevator with no degree of lean could work.

The secret was a static screw and rotating casing, working in the opposite way to Archimedes’ screw auger.

Olds’ vertical elevator is now being made under patent in half a dozen countries, with Peter Olds dubbed “Archimedes II’’ in the USA.

Maryborough’s humble visionary genius said he had been taken aback at receiving the John Craig Gardiner award.

He was quick to extend the honour to others.

“I have been credited with a lot of things but other people have always been involved. Jan’s always been there. And (son) Robert. Friends and staff,” he said.

“I might have the spark of an idea but they help make it happen.”