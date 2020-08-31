Menu
Volunteers Robyn Campbell and Sue Davies.
How hundreds of plants will help save lives

Jessica Cook
31st Aug 2020 3:30 AM
AVID gardeners have spent months preparing to open their pride and joy to the public for the Maryborough Open Gardens weekend.

But for one Maryborough woman, there was extra motivation behind the push to get the roses pruned to perfection.

Pallas St homeowner Karen used the day to raise awareness and funds for the Maryborough Ambulance Committee.

Karen, who preferred not to give her surname, is a member of the committee.

She said she had been propagating all her plant cuttings to sell yesterday.

 

Homeowner Karen with the kookaburra post she made
Maryborough Ambulance Committee president Susan Webster said the social day had been great for the organisation and they had sold hundreds of plants for the cause.

"This is a great way of making people aware of what we do," she said.

"We are very grateful to Karen who opened her house to us and that she has spent all this time to make everything beautiful so we can have a day like today."

Ms Webster said a key part of their mission was to educate community members about life saving technology.

"Simple things like the Emergency+ app on their phones," she said.

"Often if you are visiting someone's home for the first time you write down their address and you think about where you are going.

"Then after that, you visit your family or friends and if you needed to call in an emergency at that address, you wouldn't know where you were.

"Using the app on your phone enables you to accurately record where you are at an address or if you are in a paddock, it will give you latitude and longitude.

"It costs nothing to download and nothing to use."

To download the Emergency+ app click here.

