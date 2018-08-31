How it feels to ride in a monster truck

WHEN Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller first sent me a message about riding in Outback Thunda, one of the country's most well-known monster trucks, I was a little bit hesitant.

I've never been one for the "experience”. I have always tucked myself into a corner as an interested observer, choosing to keep a distance and report as a fan rather than get stuck into the middle of it.

After some initial hesitation, spurred by the clock ticking ever closer to a packed afternoon and the looming deadline, there was no way to deny the part of me that could justify the extra time at the track.

You've never felt truly small until you're standing next to one of these machines. You've already seen these enormous tyres squish some cars, the same cars you've ridden in at some point in your life, with as much strain as you're used to when you drive over a speed bump in a conventional car.

The cockpit is small - it's not exactly a family car though I'm sure Clive Featherby would find parking spaces a bit easier if he took ol' Thunda down to Woollies - and once I'm seated between Clive and the left side I think I'm comfortable.

Nothing can quite prepare you for the noise.

All you can hear is the rumble of Outback Thunda as Clive sets her on her way.

The machine, which I'm told has enough torque to drag a house, whips up and down the back straight of Maryborough Speedway with ease.

A simple switch flicked from one side to the other can send the monster truck into a spin, whipping up dirt and making for a spectacular sight for when she straightens and burst out and into the clear.

I don't spend long up there - Thunda's got a school visit to get to - but it's awesome, and it gives me a new appreciation of these beasts. If you haven't seen a monster truck before, make sure you're at Maryborough Speedway this weekend.