Hervey Bay grappler Greg Atzori.
How judges' decision can affect Atzori's future bouts

Matthew McInerney
19th Aug 2018 8:15 PM
MMA: The fallout from Greg Atzori's controversial Diamondback Fighting Championship lightweight title loss could affect his future bouts.

"It's more damaging than people realise," Atzori said.

"It can put everything I've worked on for the past two years back to zero."

The Hervey Bay grappler lost a unanimous decision to Tasmania's Ethan Duniam in the co-main event of Friday night's Adelaide Oval event.

While many thought "The Tarantula" had done enough for victory, the judges' scores shocked mixed martial arts fans across the country.

The scores were announced as 50-35, 48-47, 50-35, all in favour of Duniam, who became the promotion's first lightweight champion.

 

 

SPOTIFY CODE: Greg Atzori playlist, with walkout and training songs.
The two 50-35 losses were later corrected to 50-45 and blamed on human error, but the effect on Atzori, who felt confident he had done enough, could be more than just a loss.

It could jeopardise future fights, and given he has declared this to be his final year in the fight game, it casts a cloud over his remaining bouts.

Atzori, while heartbroken, doesn't blame judges: he is harder on himself than anyone.

"Looking at it, there's a few things I should've done differently and I let it go to five rounds," Atzori said.

"I felt I walked through his punches. I felt 100 per cent heading into the fight, I made sure I finished four rounds on top, and I felt 100 per cent confident when I was there.

"There's things I could've done better but I'll take a few days to recover."

It was hard to tell who was more shocked when the initial scores were announced.

Australian and UFC-contracted welterweight Anton Zafir tweeted Atzori "should have been dead" if the 10-7 round scores were correct, and said the 36-year-old should question the result.

Duniam acknowledged his opponent post-fight, and questioned the judges' scores.

The Tasmanian didn't think he won all five rounds, commentators were lost for words, and Atzori's supporters went from bewildered to livid.

The scores are being reviewed, but the result is not expected to be overturned.

After this controversial finish, the best course of action may be a rematch between the two - a bout Atzori said he'd gladly take.

